Adin Ross' Miami 7 FC Kings League tryouts: Date, time, and address

Adin Ross announced a tryout session for Miami 7 FC on April 10, 2025. For those unaware, the streamer teamed up with boxer and internet personality Jake Paul to launch the soccer team earlier this month. Miami 7 FC will compete in the Kings League, based in Spain, the Americas, France, and Germany. In 2025, the seven-a-side soccer competition will feature Wildcard teams with players from outside the official regions.

The Miami 7 FC Kings League tryouts will take place on April 10, 2025, at 8 PM EST. Interested players can attend the tryouts in person at the Soccer 5 Tropical Park in Miami, Florida. Fans can also watch the proceedings live on Adin Ross' channel.

The Kings League is the brainchild of Spanish-speaking Twitch streamer Ibai Llanos, former Spanish defender Gerard Piqué, and soccer player Lamine Yamal.

All matches will be livestreamed directly on Twitch to over 3.3 million followers. Paul and Ross were excited to announce their entry into the competition, which commences in France on June 1, 2025.

Adin Ross and Jake Paul’s entry into the King’s League explored

On April 1, 2025, Adin Ross hosted a special broadcast on Twitch to celebrate his return to the platform after a two-year ban. Gerard Piqué video-called the streamer and talked about Miami 7 FC’s entry to the King’s League 2025. He said:

"You know we had a deal with you. Mr Adin Ross, the biggest streamer in the game, together we are launching the first ever United States Kings League Miami 7 based here in Miami."

Former Manchester City player and Kick streamer Sergio Agüero also appeared in the call, prompting Ross to challenge him by saying:

"We already played football in real life. I'm gonna make sure, me and Jake, we're gonna go really try-hard on you. We're gonna have to spank you out of here."

Aguero responded by saying that such a feat would be impossible:

"Impossible, my friend, impossible. I kick your a**."

In other news, xQc recently accused fellow Twitch streamer Reggie of viewbotting. He claimed that it was not possible to go from 1,000 to 20,000 viewers overnight.

