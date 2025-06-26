Fortnite The Milk Cup 2025 LAN Finals set for TwitchCon with $300,000 in prize pool

Fortnite The Milk Cup 2025 is back, and this year, it's bigger than ever. Following the massive success of last year's iteration, the event is returning with a bigger prize pool and a larger venue for the finals. Players will witness some of the best female Fortnite pros from around the world competing for a total prize pool of $300,000, with $210,000 allocated to the LAN Finals and $30,000 set aside for each of the three online qualifiers.

The Fortnite The Milk Cup 2025 LAN Finals are set to take place at TwitchCon San Diego 2025 on October 18, 2025.

Fortnite The Milk Cup 2025 LAN Finals: Everything you need to know

The Milk Cup is a yearly women-exclusive Fortnite tournament hosted by Gonna Need Milk in collaboration with ThePeachCobbler and WOTE. As usual, this year's event will also feature the primary Fortnite Battle Royale map in the Duos format.

To qualify for the LAN finals, teams must advance through one of the three online qualifiers, each featuring a prize pool of $30,000. A total of 50 duos will compete in San Diego at this stage, with the top 15 advancing from both Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2, and the remaining 20 selected from Qualifier 3.

Here are all the important dates:

Online Qualifier 1: May 1, 2025

May 1, 2025 Online Qualifier 2: July 10, 2025

July 10, 2025 Online Qualifier 3: August 21, 2025

August 21, 2025 LAN Finals at TwitchCon: October 18, 2025

The Milk Cup LAN Finals will take place during TwitchCon San Diego 2025 at the San Diego Convention Center. The event also includes fan meetups, giveaways, and more to celebrate the success of women in gaming. Every participant will take home a share of the cash prize, ensuring nobody walks away empty-handed.

Note that Fortnite The Milk Cup is not an official tournament hosted by Epic Games and is not a part of the FNCS 2025.

