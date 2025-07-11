When is Superman Mythic coming to Fortnite?

The high-octane season of Super is currently underway, and the hero-themed Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 has introduced an array of popular characters and their superpowers. These mythic items allow gamers to face off against each other and battle it out to victory in style. Now, the powers of the legendary Man of Steel are set to make their way to the game in less than 24 hours.

Here's everything you need to know about the arrival of the Superman Mythic to Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3.

Superman Mythic is coming to Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 in less than 24 hours

The much-awaited powers of iconic superhero Superman are set to make their way to Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 on July 11 at 9 AM ET, allowing fans of the Man of Steel to battle it out in style. They will be able to access Superman's Call crystal, a mythic item with game-changing powers.

The first player to find Superman's Call crystal in the Chapter 6 Season 3 map will gain Superman's powers — the ability to fly, melt structures with heat vision, and use their superhuman strength to face off against opponent players and teams. These powers are a game-changer, offering a significant advantage and boost against the current roster of mythic items and powers in the game.

Superman's iconic powers are set to make their way to the island on July 11, 2025, at 9 AM ET (Image via Epic Games)

However, if other players or teams can take down the one possessing Superman's powers, the transformed gamer will revert to their normal self, rifting back to the battlefield. With the much-awaited film by James Gunn set to release on July 11, 2025, the powers arrive at the right moment for fans of the franchise to celebrate their favorite hero in the game.

Additionally, the Superman POI is also set to arrive with the upcoming Fortnite update on July 15, 2025, and fans of the Man of Steel are in for a treat. The current season of Super features an overarching theme of heroes and villains, offering gamers a wide roster of iconic characters and their powers to play with as they vie for the coveted victory royale.

