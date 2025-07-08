Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 3 Grand Finals: How to qualify, prize pool, and where to watch

The Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 3 Grand Finals are almost here, making it the last major online event of the year. This event will determine the list of participants who qualify for the FNCS Global Championship 2025. Similar to the previous majors, the top trios from every region will battle in the classic Battle Royale map for a spot at the Globals and a share of the $2 million prize pool.

On that note, here's everything about the Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 3.

Everything we know about Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 3 Grand Finals

The FNCS 2025 Major 3 Grand Finals will be held over two days, starting on August 2, 2025. It is the last opportunity this year for players to secure a spot in the FNCS Global Championship.

How to qualify

Tournament format (Image via Epic Games)

The qualification process remains the same as the past Major Grand Finals. First, teams play in Divisional Cups, which place the trios in three divisions based on their performance. After five weeks of intense matches, the top Division 1 teams move to the Play-in Stage.

From the Play-in Stage, the top 99 EU and NA teams, and the top 66 from the rest of the regions earn a place in the Group Stage. The top trios from this stage qualify for the Grand Finals.

Here is the number of qualifying trios per region for the FNCS Global Championship 2025 from Major 3:

Europe: 4

North America Central: 2

North America West: 1

Brazil: 1

Asia: 1

Middle East: 1

Oceania: 2

Prize pool

The total prize pool for the FNCS 2025 Major 3 Grand Finals is the same as Major 2, with $2.08 million split across all regions:

Europe: $816,000

$816,000 North America Central: $562,500

$562,500 Brazil: $180,000

$180,000 North America West: $180,000

$180,000 Asia: $90,000

$90,000 Middle East: $90,000

$90,000 Oceania: $90,000

Where to watch

Here are the official English broadcast channels of this tournament:

Here are the official Portuguese broadcast channels of this tournament:

That's everything you need to know about Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 3 Grand Finals. For more information, you can visit the official Fortnite Competitive website here.

