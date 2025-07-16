PlayStation Plus members can claim free Fortnite skins right now

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 has been underway for a little while now, and players seem to love it so far. If you’re a PlayStation Plus member who has been enjoying this season, there’s some great news waiting for you. Sony and Epic Games have teamed up to give players yet another free bundle. PS+ members have received numerous free skins in Fortnite, and the new Emerald Gamer Pack could be one of the coolest-looking ones so far.
On that note, here’s how you can claim the Emerald Gamer Pack for free via PlayStation Plus.
How to get the Fortnite Emerald Gamer Pack through PlayStation Plus
The Emerald Gamer Pack consists of four items, all of which are themed in a clean light teal and black color combination with some cyberpunkish design elements. Here are all the items you get in this bundle:
Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!
- Sage Outfit
- Sage LEGO Outfit
- Silver Mind Back Bling
- Sage’s Snap-Axe Pickaxe
For now, only PlayStation Plus members can claim this bundle for free. The lowest tier, PS+ Essential, starts at $9.99/month or $79.99/year. If you are subscribed, here's a step-by-step guide to unlock it:
- First, make sure your PlayStation Plus membership is active.
- Open the PlayStation Store on your console.
- Search for “Emerald Gamer Pack." Click here to go to the page directly.
- Select the pack and click the orange Buy button.
Once you purchase it, just launch Fortnite, and you will find all the items in your in-game inventory. The last day to claim this pack is September 24, 2025, at 8 PM Eastern Time.
Do note that the official description clearly states that the Emerald Gamer Pack might be released in the Fortnite Item Shop later as a paid bundle. So while it's free for the PS+ members for now, it isn't exclusive to them.
That's everything you need to know about the Emerald Gamer Pack for PlayStation Plus.
Read more related articles here:
- What does "in the launcher" mean in FN?
- How to get the Blitz Knight Outfit and Blitz Brella Glider in for free
- FNCS 2025 Major 3 Grand Finals: How to qualify, prize pool, and where to watch
- How to unlock Superman in Chapter 6 Season 3?
- Why is the v36.20 update delayed?