Why is the Fortnite v36.20 update delayed?

The Fortnite v36.20 update was set to release on July 15, 2025, and introduce an array of new features and named locations, such as Superman's POI. With downtime initially set for just a few hours, it has been extended or delayed, based on the latest update from Epic Games.

Here's everything you need to know about the delay to the Fortnite v36.20 update.

The Fortnite v36.20 update is delayed as downtime is still not over

The Fortnite v36.20 update downtime began at 4 AM ET, with servers scheduled to go live at 6:30 AM ET. However, it has been over four hours past the estimated time of completion for the downtime.

The latest update from Epic Games states that the downtime has been extended to resolve certain issues that were discovered during offline checks. The developers said they are trying to get servers back online at the earliest.

With the recent arrival of Superman and the scheduled addition of Superman's POI in this update, players are excited to jump into the island and try out all the new features in the v36.20 update. However, they will have to wait for an additional period before they can dive in.

Epic Games has given no clear ETA regarding when the servers could go live. Players will have to wait for an official update from the developers on social media platforms to see when they can access the v36.20 update.

