All Superman rewards in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 and how to get them

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Jul 13, 2025 21:52 GMT
Superman rewards in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3
Here are all the Superman rewards in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 and how you can claim them (Image via Epic Games)

The Man of Steel has arrived in the game, and players are looking to get their hands on all Superman rewards in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3. Epic Games has bundled an array of cosmetics with the Super battlepass, allowing subscribed gamers to cop many items. Additionally, some free rewards can be claimed by those without a pass or Crew subscription.

Here are all the Superman rewards in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 and how to get them.

List of all Superman rewards in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 and how to get them

Level up to obtain all the Superman rewards in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)
Level up to obtain all the Superman rewards in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

The Man of Steel has finally landed in the season of Super, and players can get their hands on an array of Superman rewards in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3, apart from the iconic superhero skin. These cosmetic items and accessories can be earned by obtaining account levels. Players can level up using XP earned across any Fortnite experience, making it a rather easy process.

Here are all the Superman outfits and required account levels :

  1. Superman Outfit: 12 Account levels
  2. Superman Outfit (Pen and Ink): 24 Account levels

Note: Players will need to purchase a Battle Pass or have an active Crew subscription to access the Superman page and claim the rewards.

Earn account levels to claim all the Superman rewards in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Apart from the outfits, here are all the cosmetic items and their required account levels. While the Bonus Goals can be claimed for free, the Bonus Goals-Battle Pass section requires a Battle Pass or an active Crew subscription:

Bonus Goals

  • The Confrontation Loading Screen: 4 Account levels
  • Super Cape Back Bling: 10 Account levels
  • Homebase Banner Icon: 16 Account levels
  • Crystal Smasher Pickaxe: 22 Account levels

Bonus Goals-Battle Pass

  • Daily Flight Glider: 2 Account levels
  • Gleaming Hope Emote: 6 Account levels
  • Kryptonian Crest Emote: 8 Account levels
  • 2 Superman Outfits (mentioned above)

All these items will be available for players to earn and claim till the end of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 on August 7, 2025. Account levels can be earned by gaining XP across any Fortnite modes, such as Battle Royale, Blitz Royale, LEGO Fortnite, and more.

