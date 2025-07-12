How to get Superman Mythic in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3

Players are looking for ways to get their hands on the Superman Mythic in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3, a new item that grants players the powers of the Man of Steel. With James Gunn's film just hitting the big screen, these powers join the overarching theme of the season at the perfect time for fans to enjoy.

Here's how you can get your hands on the Superman Mythic in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3.

Here's how you can get your hands on the Superman Mythic in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

You can get Superman’s Call crystal Mythic in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 with ease, allowing you to use powers such as flight, heat vision, superhuman strength, and more.

Follow these steps to get the Superman Mythic in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3:

Halfway through the match, you will get a notification that Superman's Call has appeared, and it will place a marker on the map. Follow the marker and be the first one to reach the sigil. Once you have reached it, interact with it to be transformed into Superman and blast into the sky. Once you have transformed, you will have a bar on the left corner of the screen to show how long you will have the powers. The Call crystal grants you these powers for roughly five minutes. Once the timer is up, you will be rifted and transported back to the battlefield.

It is important to remember that Superman's Call crystal can be accessed by a single player or team per match. Once a player or a team has claimed it, you will have to wait till the next game to get your hands on this unique feature. An easy way to get this done is to be located in the centre of the map so that you can reach the Call crystal at the earliest and get your hands on these powers.

The Call Crystal offers a wide range of iconic Superman powers, making it the perfect match against the array of mythic items, weapons, and powers available in the current Chapter 6 Season 3 Super.

