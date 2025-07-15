The Fortnite V36.20 update is here, and players are excited to get their hands on the array of new features and changes. Apart from the much-awaited Superman POI, the patch will bring new modifications as well as enhancements to improve the gameplay experience for players.
Here are all the major features in the Fortnite V36.20 update.
All major features in Fortnite V36.20 update
1) Superman POI
The Fortnite V36.20 update will introduce the much-awaited Superman’s Fortress of Solitude POI. This icy location will now house the Man of Steel, and players will be able to interact with the NPC and purchase items or services from it.
Superman's lair inspires the unique location, and this newly named location, based on the Arctic tundra, blends in seamlessly with the array of superhero structures and buildings in the Chapter 6 Season 3 map.
2) Bug fixes
The V36.20 update will address an array of bugs in the game that affected the gameplay experience for players. Among others, it will address an issue where the nanite buzzsaw appeared incorrectly to other players. It also addresses an issue with the Daily Stipend task alongside the glitch while leaving the shadow form in LEGO Fortnite.
The update also pays attention to Rocket Racing, resolving the issue where repeatable ranked quest end times were incorrect. It also addresses certain bugs and issues in Save the World and Fortnite Festival.
3) New quests
The Fortnite V36.20 update will also introduce a host of new quests and missions to the game, especially based on the arrival of Superman's POI and associated tasks. The Superman Training Montage and Call to Action quests will allow players to level up easily and earn all the Superman cosmetics with ease.
Apart from this, the update will bring in new quests based on the fall of Supernova Academy, focusing on the development of the story and the lore in Chapter 6 Season 3. Alongside XP, it will allow players to understand the development of the plot and what to expect in the future.
4) New cosmetics
Players can expect an array of cosmetics to make their way to the game as part of the Fortnite V36.20 update. Alongside new skins and items, DeadMau5 is finally set to arrive in the Item Shop, along with an array of themed cosmetics.
Additionally, the latest data mined suggests the return of the beloved starter pack, offering players the chance to grab 600 V-Bucks and a skin as part of one of the most popular bundles.
