Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (v36.20) downtime and release countdown: What time will servers go live?

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (v36.20) downtime and release countdown are two and a half hours (150 minutes) apart. The Fortnite downtime today (June 15, 2025) is scheduled to begin at 4 am Eastern Time, while the servers are set to go live at 6:30 am Eastern Time.

In terms of new content, based on the early patch notes for Fortnite update (v36.20), we know that Blitz Royale is getting new content. Players will also be getting a freebie called Blitz Axe for playing the mode.

Here are the details regarding the Fortnite downtime and when the servers will come online again for update v36.20.

Note: The information here has been obtained from Epic Games but is subject to change at their discretion.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (v36.20) downtime countdown time for all major time zones

The United States of America and Europe

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (v36.20) will start early morning for those in the United States of America. For those in Europe, it will begin later in the day. Here are the timings:

1:00 am Pacific Time (PT)

3:00 am Central Time (CT)

4:00 am Eastern Time (ET)

8:00 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

9:00 am Middle European Time (MET)

10:00 am Eastern European Time (EET)

Asia and Australia

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (v36.20) downtime will start in the afternoon for Asia. For Japan and Australia, servers will be taken down for maintenance early evening. Here are the timings:

1:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

4:00 pm Singapore Time (SGT)

5:00 pm Japan Standard Time (JST)

6:00 pm Australia Eastern Time (AET)

9:00 pm Samoa Standard Time (SST)

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (v36.20) release countdown time for all major time zones

The United States of America and Europe

The servers will go live in the wee hours of the morning in most parts of America and the afternoon in most of Europe. Here are the timings:

3:30 am Pacific Time (PT)

5:30 am Central Time (CT)

6:30 am Eastern Time (ET)

10:30 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

11:30 am Middle European Time (MET)

12:30 pm Eastern European Time (EET)

Asia and Australia

Downtime for Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (v36.20) will end by early evening and early evening in Asia. Those in Japan and Australia will be able to play at night. Here are the timings:

4:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

6:30 pm Singapore Time (SGT)

8:30 pm Australia Eastern Time (AET)

11:30 pm Samoa Standard Time (SST)

