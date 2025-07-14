Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (July 15, 2025, v36.20 update) early patch notes: Post Summer Break Content, Blitz Axe, and more

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (July 15, 2025, v36.20 update) early patch notes contain information about the second major update of this season. This will be the first major update since Epic Games took their Summer Break last month. As such, a lot of content is to be expected, but sadly, the developers haven't revealed much at the moment.

We know a little bit of what to expect, thanks to leakers and their ability to data-mine. However, there's also some information that has been revealed in an official capacity. It's limited, but it's enough to get the hype-train rolling out of the station. That said, here's the scoop on Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (July 15, 2025, v36.20 update) early patch notes.

Everything you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (July 15, 2025, v36.20 update) early patch notes

Starting with what we know in official capacity, August 5 for Blitz Royale will usher in Week 8, and alongside it, "Blitz Boss Rises." Before that, we'll have Week 6 "Envision The Void", and Week 7 "Mega City Reborn" on July 22 and 29, respectively. You'll also get a freebie, called the "Blitz Axe (Pickaxe)," if you log into the game between July 15 and 29, 2025.

Coming to what we know of the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (July 15, 2025, v36.20 update) early patch notes in official capacity, there's a lot lined up. Here is the speculated list of content, as mentioned by veteran leaker @HYPEX:

New and Returning Collabs + ICON Emotes

POSSIBLY Deadmau5 and One Punch Man added

Superman (Mythic) "likely" Buffed + his POI added

New Exotic and/or Unvault for BR

New FNCS Skin added/revealed

New Blitz Royale Collabs Revealed (DBZ, JJK..)

OG Rocket Event added for July 26, 2025

Early Season 4 and BR Mini Event (possible hints)

Physics could be added to the public Creative

We'll know more once the downtime starts at 4:00 AM Eastern Time on July 15, 2025. As always, matchmaking will be paused before the maintenance begins.

