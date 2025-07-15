Fortnite downtime today (July 15, 2025): When will servers be back up?

The Fortnite downtime today (July 15, 2025) is scheduled to begin at 4 am ET. Matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes before the downtime begins. The servers will be live again by 6:30 am ET. This downtime will usher in the second major update (v36.20) for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super.
In terms of content, Epic Games has confirmed new features coming to Fortnite Blitz Royale. They've also announced a freebie, Blitz Axe (Pickaxe).
Although we don't know much bout the content of the new update, there is some insight thanks to the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (July 15, 2025, v36.20 update) early patch notes.
Here is some information about the Fortnite downtime today (July 15, 2025).
How long will the Fortnite downtime today (July 15, 2025) last?
According to Epic Games, the Fortnite downtime today (July 15, 2025) will last approximately two and a half hours (150 minutes). The servers will go offline at 4:00 a.m. ET and will be back online by 6:30 a.m. ET.
An update will be provided by Epic Games via a blog when the servers are back online.
Note: The downtime could be extended due to unforeseen circumstances.
Content changes for Fortnite update v36.20
We don't know much about upcoming changes aside from those provided by leakers, but based on the wording on the downtime status, "Built for battle. Driven by justice," we could see the Batmobile added to the game. This was hinted at a while ago, but nothing has been confirmed yet. Other than that, we don't know much bout the next update.
If nothing else, we can expect new cosmetics and a few in-game changes to POIs. Of course, other adjustments were implemented a while ago. We could also see one or two weapons introduced to the loot pool alongside maybe one new item. We'll know more once the Fortnite downtime today (July 15, 2025) begins.
That's about everything you need to know about the Fortnite downtime today (July 15, 2025). If you're in-game, especially in Ranked, consider wrapping up your session before the servers go offline.
