Fortnite downtime today (July 15, 2025): When will servers be back up?

The Fortnite downtime today (July 15, 2025) is scheduled to begin at 4 am ET. Matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes before the downtime begins. The servers will be live again by 6:30 am ET. This downtime will usher in the second major update (v36.20) for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super.

Ad

In terms of content, Epic Games has confirmed new features coming to Fortnite Blitz Royale. They've also announced a freebie, Blitz Axe (Pickaxe).

Although we don't know much bout the content of the new update, there is some insight thanks to the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (July 15, 2025, v36.20 update) early patch notes.

Here is some information about the Fortnite downtime today (July 15, 2025).

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

How long will the Fortnite downtime today (July 15, 2025) last?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to Epic Games, the Fortnite downtime today (July 15, 2025) will last approximately two and a half hours (150 minutes). The servers will go offline at 4:00 a.m. ET and will be back online by 6:30 a.m. ET.

An update will be provided by Epic Games via a blog when the servers are back online.

Note: The downtime could be extended due to unforeseen circumstances.

Content changes for Fortnite update v36.20

Expand Tweet

Ad

We don't know much about upcoming changes aside from those provided by leakers, but based on the wording on the downtime status, "Built for battle. Driven by justice," we could see the Batmobile added to the game. This was hinted at a while ago, but nothing has been confirmed yet. Other than that, we don't know much bout the next update.

If nothing else, we can expect new cosmetics and a few in-game changes to POIs. Of course, other adjustments were implemented a while ago. We could also see one or two weapons introduced to the loot pool alongside maybe one new item. We'll know more once the Fortnite downtime today (July 15, 2025) begins.

Ad

That's about everything you need to know about the Fortnite downtime today (July 15, 2025). If you're in-game, especially in Ranked, consider wrapping up your session before the servers go offline.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More