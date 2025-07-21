How to get the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 skin in Fortnite for free

By Sayendra Basu
Published Jul 21, 2025 23:45 GMT
Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 car body in Fortnite for free
Here's how to get the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 car body in Fortnite for free (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games has just announced the Summer Road trip, one of the most coveted events where players can get the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 skin in Fortnite for free, among an array of other cosmetics. This annual event offers players many items and collectibles themed around summer and the vacation season. Now, gamers can obtain this unique car body for free.

Here's how to get the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 skin in Fortnite for free.

Guide to get the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 skin in Fortnite for free

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Epic Games has just announced the Summer Road Trip, a unique limited-time event that offers players the chance to grab an array of cosmetics and items, including the chance to cop the iconic Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 skin in Fortnite for free.

Players will need to complete eight Summer Road Trip quests to unlock and obtain the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 car body in Fortnite for free. Apart from the car body, players will also get the ZR1 wheels and the following decals for free:

  • ZR1 Stripes Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Decal
  • Sea Wolf Gray Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Decal
  • Fish Farewell Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Decal
  • ZR1 Circuit Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Decal

These quests can be completed by partying up with players and friends to earn certain amounts of XP in creator-made experiences and “By Epic” experiences respectively. Simply play matches and creator-made experiences to get the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 skin in Fortnite for free.

The quests and the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 skin in Fortnite for free will be available from July 22 at 9 AM ET until August 7 at 2 AM ET. Additionally, gamers will get a new Summer Road Trip quest every day between July 22 and July 28, allowing them to complete their goals easily.

Complete eight quests to get the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 car body in Fortnite for free (Image via Epic Games)

It is worth mentioning that the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Car Body, Decals, and Wheels are eligible for cross-game ownership with Rocket League, and can also be earned by completing Rocket League’s Summer Road Trip. While all the items will be available for purchase from the Item Shop at a later date, the ZR1 Circuit Decal can only be earned in Fortnite or Rocket League’s Summer Road Trip.

Players can also complete other quests in Rocket League’s Summer Road Trip to get additional items such as the League Balloon Glider or the Hairpin Outfit alongside the regular cosmetics in the earlier tiers of Fortnite Summer Road Trip.

Also read: All new Fortnite Fantastic Four skins: Release date, different outfits, and more

