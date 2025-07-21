All new Fortnite Fantastic Four skins: Release date, different outfits, and more

Epic Games has just revealed the Fortnite Fantastic Four skins, offering players a first look at the Outfits based on the iconic superheroes. With the film just around the corner, the collaboration arrives at just the right moment, allowing fans to deck up as their favorite hero.Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Fantastic Four skins.Fortnite Fantastic Four skins release dateThe Fortnite Fantastic Four skins arrive in the Item Shop on July 25, 2025, at 8 PM ET. With less than a week left for the skins to arrive in the current Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3, players are excited. The collaboration blends in seamlessly with the overarching theme of superheroes, bringing in the iconic Reed Richards and his gang. The Outfits are accompanied by an array of unique cosmetics and items as well.Also read: Fortnite will support mouse controls on Nintendo Switch 2All Fortnite Fantastic Four skinsHere are the Fortnite Fantastic Four skins (Image via Epic Games)There will be four Fantastic Four skins based on the iconic characters of the Human Torch, The Thing, Mister Fantastic, and Invisible Woman. Each of these cosmetics is accompanied by built-in Emotes that show off the superpowers of these heroes.The Johnny Storm skin is accompanied by a built-in &quot;Flame On!&quot; Emote while the Ben Grimm outfit comes with the in-built alt-style of The Thing. Meanwhile, Reed Richards is paired with the Fantastic Fists Pickaxe and Fantastic Calculations Emote. The Susan Storm (Invisible Woman) Outfit comes with the built-in Psionic Orbs Pickaxe.Fortnite Fantastic Four CupApart from the release of the skins, Epic Games is also hosting a Fortnite Fantastic Four Cup on July 23, 2025, where competitors can play up to ten matches within their region's three-hour time window. The specific event timing for each region can be found in the “Compete” tab in-game.Top point-scorers in this cup will receive the Outfits and an array of cosmetics paired with them, including the It's Clobberin' Time Spray and Flame On Emoticon. Gamers will win the Spray by surviving 60 minutes cumulative in the Cup, and the Emoticon for 120 minutes.Also read: All Superman rewards in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 and how to get themRead more Fortnite articles here:UEFN reportedly set to receive an AI assistantFortnite will now support mouse controls on Nintendo Switch 2Mister Terrific Bundle and Engineer Outfit leaked: Expected price and itemsAfter Darth Vader, AI voices are reportedly coming to UEFNOG Season 4 Battle Pass: Full list of every itemAll Supernova weapons in Fortnite and how to get them