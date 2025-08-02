Rocket League x Deadmau5 collaboration: Everything we know

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Aug 02, 2025 17:58 GMT
Rocket League Deadmau5 event starts soon (Image via Psyonix)
Rocket League Deadmau5 event starts soon (Image via Psyonix)

The Rocket League x Deadmau5 collaboration was officially announced as part of the game’s 10th anniversary celebration in Season 19. This season has been one of the most content-rich so far, with numerous crossovers, game modes, and free rewards. Now, Deadmau5 joins the list of famous EDM artists, including Kaskade and Alan Walker, to be featured in Rocket League.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the Rocket League x Deadmau5 in Season 19.

Everything we know about the Rocket League x Deadmau5 event

Psyonix shared a blog post on the game's official website with the necessary information regarding the upcoming crossover. The event starts on August 5, 2025, at 12 pm Eastern Time and will conclude on August 20, 2025, at 2 am Eastern Time.

Free rewards and challenges

The Rocket League x Deadmau5 event features numerous free rewards that can be unlocked by completing various in-game challenges:

  • Get 7 assists or centers in Online Matches: Synth-Sonic Boost
  • Score 10 goals in Online Matches: Bad Bass Trail
  • Gain 3 XP Levels during the event: Deadmau5 Marble Topper
  • Play a match with a teammate using the same Anthem: Deadmau5 “8ths” Anthem
  • Win 3 Online Matches in a row (repeatable up to 5 times): Anniversary Crate
  • Win 10 Online Matches (unlimited repeats): 20,000 XP
Item Shop bundles

There's a complete McLaren 570S + Deadmau5 Bundle that will be listed in the item shop, which costs 2500 Credits:

  • McLaren 570S Car Body
  • Deadmau5 Phase Decal
  • Deadmau5 Blaze Decal
  • Silver, Flames, Lightning, Stripes, Wings Decals
  • McLaren 570S Wheels + Silver Variant

You can also purchase five Deadmau5 songs to use as Player Anthems. Here's what's included in the Deadmau5 Player Anthem Bundle, which costs 900 Credits:

  • Deadmau5 "What a Save" Player Anthem
  • Deadmau5 "Patience" Player Anthem
  • Deadmau5 "Sixes" Player Anthem
  • Deadmau5 "Strobe (Radio Edit)" Player Anthem
  • Deadmau5 "Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff" Player Anthem
These tracks are also part of the recently released Error5 EP, which is also featured in the Rocket League x Deadmau5 collaboration and is available to stream across all major music platforms.

Note that none of the abovementioned items can be purchased separately. You can only buy the full Bundles.

Content creation and copyright

Content creators can freely use the following Rocket League x Deadmau5 tracks in YouTube videos, even after the event ends:

  • “8ths”
  • “Patience”
  • “Sixes”
  • “What a Save”

That’s everything we know so far about the Rocket League x Deadmau5 collaboration.

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
