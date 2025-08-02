Rocket League x Deadmau5 collaboration: Everything we know

The Rocket League x Deadmau5 collaboration was officially announced as part of the game’s 10th anniversary celebration in Season 19. This season has been one of the most content-rich so far, with numerous crossovers, game modes, and free rewards. Now, Deadmau5 joins the list of famous EDM artists, including Kaskade and Alan Walker, to be featured in Rocket League.On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the Rocket League x Deadmau5 in Season 19.Everything we know about the Rocket League x Deadmau5 eventPsyonix shared a blog post on the game's official website with the necessary information regarding the upcoming crossover. The event starts on August 5, 2025, at 12 pm Eastern Time and will conclude on August 20, 2025, at 2 am Eastern Time.Free rewards and challengesThe Rocket League x Deadmau5 event features numerous free rewards that can be unlocked by completing various in-game challenges:Get 7 assists or centers in Online Matches: Synth-Sonic BoostScore 10 goals in Online Matches: Bad Bass TrailGain 3 XP Levels during the event: Deadmau5 Marble TopperPlay a match with a teammate using the same Anthem: Deadmau5 “8ths” AnthemWin 3 Online Matches in a row (repeatable up to 5 times): Anniversary CrateWin 10 Online Matches (unlimited repeats): 20,000 XPItem Shop bundlesThere's a complete McLaren 570S + Deadmau5 Bundle that will be listed in the item shop, which costs 2500 Credits:McLaren 570S Car BodyDeadmau5 Phase DecalDeadmau5 Blaze DecalSilver, Flames, Lightning, Stripes, Wings DecalsMcLaren 570S Wheels + Silver VariantYou can also purchase five Deadmau5 songs to use as Player Anthems. Here's what's included in the Deadmau5 Player Anthem Bundle, which costs 900 Credits:Deadmau5 &quot;What a Save&quot; Player AnthemDeadmau5 &quot;Patience&quot; Player AnthemDeadmau5 &quot;Sixes&quot; Player AnthemDeadmau5 &quot;Strobe (Radio Edit)&quot; Player AnthemDeadmau5 &quot;Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff&quot; Player AnthemThese tracks are also part of the recently released Error5 EP, which is also featured in the Rocket League x Deadmau5 collaboration and is available to stream across all major music platforms.Note that none of the abovementioned items can be purchased separately. You can only buy the full Bundles.Content creation and copyrightContent creators can freely use the following Rocket League x Deadmau5 tracks in YouTube videos, even after the event ends:“8ths”“Patience”“Sixes”“What a Save”That’s everything we know so far about the Rocket League x Deadmau5 collaboration.Read more related articles here:RL Adventure Time collaboration: All items and how to getBest camera settings (2025)How to get Gold Cristiano Wheels for free