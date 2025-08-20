"You know what's hard about being a princess?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1141 (Thursday, August 21, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for August 21, 2025, are out. Similar to previous editions, the puzzles you get to solve today have a deep connection to League of Legends champions. Therefore, an extensive knowledge of their lore, splash illustrations, emojis, and other information is required to solve these challenges.The Quote puzzle in the 1141st edition of LoLdle is:&quot;You know what's hard about being a princess? Nothing.&quot;Skarner, Qiyana, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1141st edition (August 21, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for August 21, 2025, are:Classic: SkarnerQuote: QiyanaAbility: Azir; Bonus: W (Arise!)Emoji: YoneSplash Art: Milio; Bonus: Faerie Court MilioThe Classic LoLdle answer of August 21, 2025, is Skarner. The Quote puzzle hint refers to Qiyana, one of the strongest picks for the Midlane role in League of Legends.Meanwhile, the Ability puzzle features Azir's W ability, named Arise!. The Emoji puzzle is linked to Yone, and the Splash Art features Milio's Faerie Court skin.Also read: League of Legends patch 25.17 previewPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1140 (August 20): Sona, Caitlyn, Pyke, Brand, Miss FortuneLoLdle 1139 (August 19): Nunu &amp; Willump, Maokai, Lux, Bard, Kai'SaLoLdle 1138 (August 18): Lux, Rammus, Smolder, Malzahar, WukongLoLdle 1137 (August 17): Vayne, Zilean, Sejuani, Sivir, PantheonLoLdle 1136 (August 16): Caitlyn, Camille, Katarina, Jayce, GalioLoLdle 1135 (August 15): Ivern, Taliyah, Yorick, Naafiri, WarwickLoLdle 1134 (August 14): Diana, Taric, Veigar, Volibear, FioraLoLdle 1133 (August 13): Anivia, Jhin, Evelynn, Akshan, SonaLoLdle 1132 (August 12): Sejuani, Fiora, Tristana, Taliyah, GravesLoLdle 1131 (August 11): Ahri, Anivia, Ashe, Vex, SmolderLoLdle 1130 (August 10): Trundle, Twitch, Rammus, Gangplank, IvernLoLdle 1129 (August 9): Heimerdinger, Kassadin, Bel'Veth, Vayne, KalistaLoLdle 1128 (August 8): Cassiopeia, Kha'Zix, Lucian, Cho'Gath, SennaThe answers to the 1142nd edition of LoLdle will be shared on August 22, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreLoL Esports World Cup 2025 schedule and resultsLeague of Legends patch 25.16 notes