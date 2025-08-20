  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • "You know what's hard about being a princess?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1141 (Thursday, August 21, 2025)

"You know what's hard about being a princess?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1141 (Thursday, August 21, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Published Aug 20, 2025 23:31 GMT
Faerie Court Milio in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Faerie Court Milio in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for August 21, 2025, are out. Similar to previous editions, the puzzles you get to solve today have a deep connection to League of Legends champions. Therefore, an extensive knowledge of their lore, splash illustrations, emojis, and other information is required to solve these challenges.

Ad

The Quote puzzle in the 1141st edition of LoLdle is:

"You know what's hard about being a princess? Nothing."

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Skarner, Qiyana, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1141st edition (August 21, 2025)

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for August 21, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Skarner
  • Quote: Qiyana
  • Ability: Azir; Bonus: W (Arise!)
  • Emoji: Yone
  • Splash Art: Milio; Bonus: Faerie Court Milio

The Classic LoLdle answer of August 21, 2025, is Skarner. The Quote puzzle hint refers to Qiyana, one of the strongest picks for the Midlane role in League of Legends.

Meanwhile, the Ability puzzle features Azir's W ability, named Arise!. The Emoji puzzle is linked to Yone, and the Splash Art features Milio's Faerie Court skin.

Ad

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.17 preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1140 (August 20): Sona, Caitlyn, Pyke, Brand, Miss Fortune
  • LoLdle 1139 (August 19): Nunu & Willump, Maokai, Lux, Bard, Kai'Sa
  • LoLdle 1138 (August 18): Lux, Rammus, Smolder, Malzahar, Wukong
  • LoLdle 1137 (August 17): Vayne, Zilean, Sejuani, Sivir, Pantheon
  • LoLdle 1136 (August 16): Caitlyn, Camille, Katarina, Jayce, Galio
  • LoLdle 1135 (August 15): Ivern, Taliyah, Yorick, Naafiri, Warwick
  • LoLdle 1134 (August 14): Diana, Taric, Veigar, Volibear, Fiora
  • LoLdle 1133 (August 13): Anivia, Jhin, Evelynn, Akshan, Sona
  • LoLdle 1132 (August 12): Sejuani, Fiora, Tristana, Taliyah, Graves
  • LoLdle 1131 (August 11): Ahri, Anivia, Ashe, Vex, Smolder
  • LoLdle 1130 (August 10): Trundle, Twitch, Rammus, Gangplank, Ivern
  • LoLdle 1129 (August 9): Heimerdinger, Kassadin, Bel'Veth, Vayne, Kalista
  • LoLdle 1128 (August 8): Cassiopeia, Kha'Zix, Lucian, Cho'Gath, Senna
Ad

The answers to the 1142nd edition of LoLdle will be shared on August 22, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates:

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Debayan Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications