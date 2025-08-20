League of Legends patch 25.17 preview: Irelia buffs, Gwen nerfs, and more

The full preview for the League of Legends patch 25.17 is now out. The Lead Gameplay Designer for LoL, Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon on X), shared the upcoming adjustments of the live patch on August 20, 2025. However, Yunara is not going to get nerfed in the next update, despite being one of the most overpowered ADCs in the current meta.Here are all of the upcoming changes shared on the League of Legends patch 25.17 preview notes.All changes in League of Legends patch 25.17 previewHere are the buffs, nerfs, and adjustments mentioned in the League of Legends patch 25.17 preview:Champion buffsW AP ratio based on channel time: 40%-120% AP → 50%-150% APE CD: 16-12 → 16-10E AP Ratio: 80% →100%2) KassadinQ damage ratio: 60% → 70%E ratio: 65% → 70%3) KaynQ mana: 50 → 40W mana: 60-80 → 40-604) Kog'MawQ ratio: 80% → 90%W ratio: 1%/100 → 1.5%/100R AP ratio: 35% → 35/40/45%5) Miss FortuneBase AD: 53 → 556) MorganaW minimum 5-second damage: 70-350 → 90-350W mana: 70-130 → 70-1107) NilahQ attack splash damage to monsters: 10% → 100%8) SennaAS/lv: 2% → 2.6%Q healing: 40/55/70/85/100 (+40% bonus AD) (+50% AP) → 40/60/80/100 /120 (+40% bonus AD) (+50% AP)9) SettE bonus monster damage: 100 → 125-250 by champion level10) VayneW monster damage: 6-10% max HP, capped at 200 → 140-200 always by rankAlso read: All LoL patch release dates in 2025Champion nerfs1) GwenArmor: 36 → 33R Initial slow: 60% → 30/45/60%R Subsequent slow: 25% → 15/20/25%AS growth: 2.25% → 2.5%2) Master YiHP: 669 → 655Q on-hit ratio: 75% → 65%3) RumbleP max HP damage: 4% → 3%Q damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+100% AP) → 60/85/110/135/160 (+100% AP)4) SingedPoison duration: 2.2s → 2sMax damage ticks: 9 → 8Champion adjustments1) TeemoMuchroom opacity: 30% → 50% (no gameplay impact)System changes1) Axiom ArcPrice: 3000 → 27502) Horizon FocusPrice: 2800 → 2750AP: 115 → 1253) Profane HydraPrice: 3200 → 2850Attack damage: 60 → 55The official League of Legends patch 25.17 will hit the live server on August 27, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates below:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreLeague of Legends patch 25.16 notes