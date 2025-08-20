  • home icon
League of Legends patch 25.17 preview: Irelia buffs, Gwen nerfs, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Aug 20, 2025 07:43 GMT
League of Legends patch 25.17 preview
Nilah is set to receive a prominent buff in League of Legends patch 25.17 (Image via Riot Games)

The full preview for the League of Legends patch 25.17 is now out. The Lead Gameplay Designer for LoL, Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon on X), shared the upcoming adjustments of the live patch on August 20, 2025. However, Yunara is not going to get nerfed in the next update, despite being one of the most overpowered ADCs in the current meta.

Here are all of the upcoming changes shared on the League of Legends patch 25.17 preview notes.

All changes in League of Legends patch 25.17 preview

Here are the buffs, nerfs, and adjustments mentioned in the League of Legends patch 25.17 preview:

Champion buffs

  • W AP ratio based on channel time: 40%-120% AP → 50%-150% AP
  • E CD: 16-12 → 16-10
  • E AP Ratio: 80% →100%

2) Kassadin

  • Q damage ratio: 60% → 70%
  • E ratio: 65% → 70%

3) Kayn

  • Q mana: 50 → 40
  • W mana: 60-80 → 40-60

4) Kog'Maw

  • Q ratio: 80% → 90%
  • W ratio: 1%/100 → 1.5%/100
  • R AP ratio: 35% → 35/40/45%

5) Miss Fortune

  • Base AD: 53 → 55

6) Morgana

  • W minimum 5-second damage: 70-350 → 90-350
  • W mana: 70-130 → 70-110

7) Nilah

  • Q attack splash damage to monsters: 10% → 100%

8) Senna

  • AS/lv: 2% → 2.6%
  • Q healing: 40/55/70/85/100 (+40% bonus AD) (+50% AP) → 40/60/80/100 /120 (+40% bonus AD) (+50% AP)

9) Sett

  • E bonus monster damage: 100 → 125-250 by champion level

10) Vayne

  • W monster damage: 6-10% max HP, capped at 200 → 140-200 always by rank

Champion nerfs

1) Gwen

  • Armor: 36 → 33
  • R Initial slow: 60% → 30/45/60%
  • R Subsequent slow: 25% → 15/20/25%
  • AS growth: 2.25% → 2.5%

2) Master Yi

  • HP: 669 → 655
  • Q on-hit ratio: 75% → 65%

3) Rumble

  • P max HP damage: 4% → 3%
  • Q damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+100% AP) → 60/85/110/135/160 (+100% AP)
4) Singed

  • Poison duration: 2.2s → 2s
  • Max damage ticks: 9 → 8

Champion adjustments

1) Teemo

  • Muchroom opacity: 30% → 50% (no gameplay impact)

System changes

1) Axiom Arc

  • Price: 3000 → 2750

2) Horizon Focus

  • Price: 2800 → 2750
  • AP: 115 → 125

3) Profane Hydra

  • Price: 3200 → 2850
  • Attack damage: 60 → 55

The official League of Legends patch 25.17 will hit the live server on August 27, 2025.

