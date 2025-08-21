EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Leah Williamson Path to Glory SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to obtain the 99-rated version of the English defender. She received this special item as part of the Path To Glory promo released earlier in the game cycle and is now up for grabs via an SBC.

The Path to Glory event consisted of a number of superstars from the world of women's football, with the items receiving upgrades based on their nation's performances at the UEFA WEURO tournament. With England winning the final against Spain, all their PTG items became 99-rated, including the EA FC 25 Leah Williamson Path to Glory SBC.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Leah Williamson Path to Glory SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Alex Scott Greats of the Game SBC, the EA FC 25 Leah Williamson Path to Glory SBC also has multiple segments. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each squad:

Task 1: England

England players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Pichon: 92

Rodri: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 2: Barclays WSL

Barclays WSL players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Rodri: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 3: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Evander (TOTS): 96

Groenen: 96

Doorsoun: 96

Sams: 96

Nemanja Matic: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

Ivan Toney: 80

Toby Alderweireld: 80

Kepa: 79

Aguerd: 79

Task 4: 91-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Evander (TOTS): 96

Groenen: 96

Doorsoun: 96

Sams: 96

Nemanja Matic: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

Ivan Toney: 80

Toby Alderweireld: 80

Kepa: 79

Aguerd: 79

Task 5: 92-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Flint: 96

Ayoze Perez: 95

Soucek: 95

Mayra Ramirez: 95

Vanegas: 95

Ever Banega: 79

Carles Gil: 79

Berghuis: 79

Damnjanovic: 79

Svitkova: 79

Task 6: 93-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 93

Solutions:

Ellie Carpenter: 97

Kohler: 97

Luis Figo: 96

Isco: 96

Yildiz: 96

John Barnes: 96

Ivan Toney: 80

Arnold: 80

Lo Celso: 80

Lattwein: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

Task 7: 94-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 94

Solutions:

Flint: 96

Bogle: 95

Seamus Coleman: 95

Mayra Ramirez: 95

Sheridan: 95

Vanegas: 95

Jude Bellingham: 90

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Marc Andre ter-Stegen: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

EA FC 25 Leah Williamson Path to Glory SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Leah Williamson Path to Glory SBC is around 430,000 coins. While this is a higher price than what she is worth in the transfer market, the SBC can be easily completed by grinding upgrade packs. The item itself can play as a centre-back, right-back or CDM on the virtual pitch, while also having the stats and PlayStyles to be effective in all those positions. This makes her a versatile option under the FC IQ system.

