EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Alex Scott Greats of the Game Hero SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to get their hands on a 99-rated version of the legendary English defender. She was released via packs earlier in the game cycle as part of the Greats of the Game promo, receiving upgrades during the WEURO and becoming 99-rated over time.

With England winning the WEURO title, the Path to Glory and Greats of the Game item from their nation have all become 99-rated on the virtual pitch. This includes an entire roster of new PTG items, as well the version available via the EA FC 25 Alex Scott Greats of the Game Hero SBC.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Alex Scott Greats of the Game Hero SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Joao Felix SBC, the EA FC 25 Alex Scott Greats of the Game Hero SBC also requires multiple squads to be completed. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:

Task 1: Barclays WSL

Barclays WSL players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Sam Kerr: 94

Rodri: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 2: England

England players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Rodri: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 3: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Evander (TOTS): 96

Groenen: 96

Doorsoun: 96

Sams: 96

Nemanja Matic: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

Ivan Toney: 80

Toby Alderweireld: 80

Kepa: 79

Aguerd: 79

Task 4: 92-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Khephren Thuram: 96

Ayoze Perez: 95

Soucek: 95

Mayra Ramirez: 95

Vanegas: 95

Ever Banega: 79

Carles Gil: 79

Berghuis: 79

Damnjanovic: 79

Svitkova: 79

Task 5+6: 94-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 94

Solutions:

Flint: 96

Bogle: 95

Seamus Coleman: 95

Mayra Ramirez: 95

Sheridan: 95

Vanegas: 95

Jude Bellingham: 90

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Marc Andre ter-Stegen: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

The SBC requires multiple high-rated squads but fodder is easy to obtain during the ongoing Pre-Season promo, especially with so many FUTTIES items being up for grabs.

EA FC 25 Alex Scott Greats of the Game Hero SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 380,000 coins. While this price is higher than what this version costs via the transfer market, it is still a worthwhile proposition as most SBCs can be completed for an almost neglegible cost by grinding upgrade packs. The 99-rated items has all the stats and PlayStyles required to excel as both a left-back and a right-back under the FC IQ system, making it worth unlocking.

