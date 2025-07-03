All leaked EA FC 25 Path to Glory Team 2 players

The EA FC 25 Path to Glory Team 2 roster will be released soon in Ultimate Team, and a recent leak from X/FUTScoreboard has revealed all the players included in this lineup. These are some of the most exciting items in the game due to their dynamic nature, and the leaked squad features some of the most popular women in Ultimate Team.

The UEFA WEURO tournament will begin soon, and the EA FC 25 Path to Glory Team 2 players are linked to the results of this event. These items can receive upgrades based on their nation's performances, with the player from the winning side becoming 99-rated with five PlayStyle+ traits.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTScoreboard. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

The EA FC 25 Path to Glory Team 2 roster has been leaked on social media

The first batch of PTG players was headlined by massive names like Guro Reiten, Fridolina Rolfo, Irene Paredes and Salma Paralluelo. If social media leaks are to be believed, the EA FC 25 Path to Glory Team 2 will be just as impressive. This promo squad will be added to the game alongside the Shapeshifters Team 4 players, giving gamers plenty to grind for over the course of the week.

Similar to the first roster, this lineup is also headlined by women from the FC Barcelona Femini squad. Both Patri Guijarro and Ewa Pajor are rumored as inclusions, with the former representing Spain while the latter will play for Poland. Both items have the potential to become elite-tier in their respective positions.

These are all the leaked EA FC 25 Path to Glory Team 2 players along with their rumored overall ratings:

Leah Williamson: 96

Patri Guijarro: 96

Marie Katoto: 96

Ewa Pajor: 96

Georgia Stanway: 96

Lauren Hemp: 96

Ada Hegerberg: 96

Eriksson: 96

Vangsgaard: 95

Summanen: 95

Ladd: 95

Groenen: 95

Catarina Amado: 95

Casparij: 95

Arnardottir: 95

Leah Williamson, Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway are rumored to join the SBC version of Niamh Charles as representatives of England in this promo. The Lionesses are amongst the favorites to win the tournament alongside Spain, with both countries having numerous inclusions in the PTG squads.

Most of the headlining players in this squad already possess amazing versions in Ultimate Team, with the likes of Pajor, Patri Guijarro and Georgia Stanway receiving special items during the Team of the Season event. Overall, the EA FC 25 Path to Glory Team 2 has plenty of exciting and overpowered inclusions.

