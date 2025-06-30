  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 25 Niamh Charles WEURO PTG SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA FC 25 Niamh Charles WEURO PTG SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jun 30, 2025 17:26 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Niamh Charles WEURO PTG SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the English defender with a 95-rated item that has the potential for future upgrades as well. This is her first boosted version of the year and will definitely be popular amongst fans, especially with how overpowered her Team of the Season item was in FC 24.

Ad

The Path to Glory promo is now live in Ultimate Team, with the players featured in this event being dynamic in nature. These items can receive upgrades based on their nation's performance at the upcoming UEFA WEURO tournament, and the EA FC 25 Niamh Charles WEURO PTG SBC is England's first representative in this promo.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Niamh Charles WEURO PTG SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the previously released Melvine Malard PTG SBC, the EA FC 25 Niamh Charles WEURO PTG SBC also requires three squads to be completed. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Task 1: England

  • England players: Minimum one
  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

  • Kim Little: 86
  • Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86
  • Jose Gimenez: 83
  • Lucas Hernandez: 83
  • Guido Rodriguez: 83
  • Kai Havertz: 83
  • Jonathan Tah: 86
  • Viktor Tsygankov: 83
  • Youssef En-Nesyri: 83
  • Gaetane Thiney (TOTW): 86
  • Joao Palhinha: 85

Task 2: Top Form

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Demirovic (TOTW): 88
  • Dusan VlahovicL: 84
  • Ella Toone: 84
  • Crystal Dunn: 84
  • Alba Redondo: 84
  • Ben White: 84
  • Christopher Nkunku: 84
Ad

Task 3: Barclays WSL

  • Barclays WSL players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

  • McCutcheon (TOTS): 92
  • Rodri: 91
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Jude Bellingham: 90
  • Dusan Vlahovic: 84
  • Engen: 84
  • Cristian Romero: 84
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Yui Hasegawa: 84
  • Fran Kirby: 84
  • Kim Min Jae: 83

EA FC 25 Niamh Charles WEURO PTG SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)
The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 75,000 coins, which is an amazing price for a 95-rated left-back who has the stats and attributes required to excel in her position under the FC IQ system. Not only does she already have amazing stats, as well as four meta PlayStyle+ traits, she can also receive further upgrades in the future. With England being one of the favorites in this tournament, she could potentially become a 99-rated item with five PlayStyle+ traits.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications