EA FC 25 Niamh Charles WEURO PTG SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Niamh Charles WEURO PTG SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the English defender with a 95-rated item that has the potential for future upgrades as well. This is her first boosted version of the year and will definitely be popular amongst fans, especially with how overpowered her Team of the Season item was in FC 24.

The Path to Glory promo is now live in Ultimate Team, with the players featured in this event being dynamic in nature. These items can receive upgrades based on their nation's performance at the upcoming UEFA WEURO tournament, and the EA FC 25 Niamh Charles WEURO PTG SBC is England's first representative in this promo.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Niamh Charles WEURO PTG SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the previously released Melvine Malard PTG SBC, the EA FC 25 Niamh Charles WEURO PTG SBC also requires three squads to be completed. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: England

England players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Kim Little: 86

Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Guido Rodriguez: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Jonathan Tah: 86

Viktor Tsygankov: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Gaetane Thiney (TOTW): 86

Joao Palhinha: 85

Task 2: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Demirovic (TOTW): 88

Dusan VlahovicL: 84

Ella Toone: 84

Crystal Dunn: 84

Alba Redondo: 84

Ben White: 84

Christopher Nkunku: 84

Task 3: Barclays WSL

Barclays WSL players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

McCutcheon (TOTS): 92

Rodri: 91

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Jude Bellingham: 90

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Engen: 84

Cristian Romero: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Yui Hasegawa: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Kim Min Jae: 83

EA FC 25 Niamh Charles WEURO PTG SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 75,000 coins, which is an amazing price for a 95-rated left-back who has the stats and attributes required to excel in her position under the FC IQ system. Not only does she already have amazing stats, as well as four meta PlayStyle+ traits, she can also receive further upgrades in the future. With England being one of the favorites in this tournament, she could potentially become a 99-rated item with five PlayStyle+ traits.

