EA FC 25 Joao Felix FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Aug 18, 2025 03:56 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Joao Felix FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Portuguese attacker with a 97-rated item as part of the ongoing Pre-Season promo. This is his first special version as an Al-Nassr player, as he recently joined the Saudi League club from Chelsea FC after a loan stint at AC Milan.

Ad

The Pre-Season promo is known for providing boosted versions to players who recently switched clubs, and the EA FC 25 Joao Felix FUTTIES SBC is the perfect addition to such an event. This SBC follows the theme of other recent releases like Florian Wirtz, making it an exciting proposition for Ultimate Team enthusiasts.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Joao Felix FUTTIES SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Unlike recently released player SBCs like Eusebio and Ronaldinho, which required a lot of squads to be completed, the EA FC 25 Joao Felix FUTTIES SBC only has four squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Task 1: Portugal

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Portugal players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

  • Bigas (TOTS): 92
  • Bruno Fernandes: 92
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89
  • Robert Lewandowski: 88
  • Jan Oblak: 88
  • Beth Mead: 88
  • Kadidiatou Diani: 88
  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 2: Top Form

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

  • Bigas (TOTS): 92
  • Bruno Fernandes: 92
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89
  • Robert Lewandowski: 88
  • Jan Oblak: 88
  • Beth Mead: 88
  • Kadidiatou Diani: 88
  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Bernardo Silva: 88
Ad

Task 3: 90-rated squad

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

  • Bigas (TOTS): 92
  • Rodri: 91
  • Sam Kerr: 90
  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Kevin de Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Mapi Leon: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
  • Alisson: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 4: 91-rated squad

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

  • Isco: 96
  • Alexander Isak(TOTS): 96
  • Groenen: 96
  • Doorsoun: 96
  • Sams: 96
  • Nemanja Matic: 80
  • Axel Witsel: 80
  • Ivan Toney: 80
  • Toby Alderweireld: 80
  • Kepa: 79
  • Aguerd: 79

The SBC requires multiple TOTS or TOTW players to be completed.

Ad

EA FC 25 Joao Felix FUTTIES SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)
The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 190,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for a 97-rated attacker who can play as a winger or striker on the virtual pitch. He has exceptional pace, shooting and dribbling stats, along with meta PlayStyles like Tiki Taka+, Technical+, Rapid+ and Low Driven Shot+, making him an effective attacker under the FC IQ system.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications