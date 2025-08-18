EA FC 25 Joao Felix FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Joao Felix FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Portuguese attacker with a 97-rated item as part of the ongoing Pre-Season promo. This is his first special version as an Al-Nassr player, as he recently joined the Saudi League club from Chelsea FC after a loan stint at AC Milan.

Ad

The Pre-Season promo is known for providing boosted versions to players who recently switched clubs, and the EA FC 25 Joao Felix FUTTIES SBC is the perfect addition to such an event. This SBC follows the theme of other recent releases like Florian Wirtz, making it an exciting proposition for Ultimate Team enthusiasts.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Joao Felix FUTTIES SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Unlike recently released player SBCs like Eusebio and Ronaldinho, which required a lot of squads to be completed, the EA FC 25 Joao Felix FUTTIES SBC only has four squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions:

Ad

Trending

Task 1: Portugal

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Portugal players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Bruno Fernandes: 92

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 2: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Bruno Fernandes: 92

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Ad

Task 3: 90-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Rodri: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 4: 91-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Alexander Isak(TOTS): 96

Groenen: 96

Doorsoun: 96

Sams: 96

Nemanja Matic: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

Ivan Toney: 80

Toby Alderweireld: 80

Kepa: 79

Aguerd: 79

The SBC requires multiple TOTS or TOTW players to be completed.

Ad

EA FC 25 Joao Felix FUTTIES SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 190,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for a 97-rated attacker who can play as a winger or striker on the virtual pitch. He has exceptional pace, shooting and dribbling stats, along with meta PlayStyles like Tiki Taka+, Technical+, Rapid+ and Low Driven Shot+, making him an effective attacker under the FC IQ system.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More