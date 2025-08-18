EA FC 25 Joao Felix FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Joao Felix FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Portuguese attacker with a 97-rated item as part of the ongoing Pre-Season promo. This is his first special version as an Al-Nassr player, as he recently joined the Saudi League club from Chelsea FC after a loan stint at AC Milan.
The Pre-Season promo is known for providing boosted versions to players who recently switched clubs, and the EA FC 25 Joao Felix FUTTIES SBC is the perfect addition to such an event. This SBC follows the theme of other recent releases like Florian Wirtz, making it an exciting proposition for Ultimate Team enthusiasts.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Joao Felix FUTTIES SBC
Check out EA FC 25 review
Unlike recently released player SBCs like Eusebio and Ronaldinho, which required a lot of squads to be completed, the EA FC 25 Joao Felix FUTTIES SBC only has four squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions:
Task 1: Portugal
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Portugal players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Bruno Fernandes: 92
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 2: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Bruno Fernandes: 92
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 3: 90-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 4: 91-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Alexander Isak(TOTS): 96
- Groenen: 96
- Doorsoun: 96
- Sams: 96
- Nemanja Matic: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Toby Alderweireld: 80
- Kepa: 79
- Aguerd: 79
The SBC requires multiple TOTS or TOTW players to be completed.
EA FC 25 Joao Felix FUTTIES SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 190,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for a 97-rated attacker who can play as a winger or striker on the virtual pitch. He has exceptional pace, shooting and dribbling stats, along with meta PlayStyles like Tiki Taka+, Technical+, Rapid+ and Low Driven Shot+, making him an effective attacker under the FC IQ system.