EA FC 25 Eusebio Shapeshifters Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Eusebio Shapeshifters Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to get their hands on this 98-rated promo version of the Portuguese legend. This item was released earlier in the game cycle and has been overpowered ever since, making this SBC even more appealing as he can now be unlocked at an affordable price.
This item was released during the Shapeshifters promo, transforming the legendary striker into a winger on the virtual pitch. He can also play as a CAM and has the stats to be overpowered in all his positions, making the EA FC 25 Eusebio Shapeshifters Icon SBC extremely enticing.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Eusebio Shapeshifters Icon SBC
Similar to the recently released Maradona Shapeshifters SBC, the EA FC 25 Eusebio Shapeshifters Icon SBC also has a several segments. These are the requirements:
Task 1: Born Legend
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player Quality: Bronze
Solutions:
- Ellis Chapman: 62
- Andrei Gorcea: 63
- Ben Doherty: 61
- Celestin De Schrevel: 60
- Samson Tovide: 61
- Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61
- Taylor Luvambo: 62
- João Cipriano: 62
- Babis Drakas: 61
- Mika Schroers: 62
- Naeem Mohammed: 63
Task 2: Rising Star
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Silver
Solutions:
- Aapo Halme: 65
- Dave Gnaase: 68
- Donovan Pines: 68
- Iebe Swers: 66
- Iulian Cristea: 67
- Cedric Teguia: 65
- Benjamin Santelli: 68
- Harrison Delbridge: 68
- Owusu Kwabena: 66
- Ruan Teixeira: 66
- Hugo Andersson: 66
Task 3: On a Loan (EA FC 25 Eusebio Shapeshifters Icon SBC)
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- DaMarcus Beasley: 92
- Bruno Fernandes: 92
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Engen: 84
- Cristian Romero: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Matthijs De Ligt: 84
- Fran Kirby: 84
- Andrich: 83
Task 4: O rei de Portgual
- Portugal players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Pichon: 92
- Bruno Fernandes: 92
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 5: 91-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Sergino Dest: 96
- Groenen: 96
- Doorsoun: 96
- Sams: 96
- Nemanja Matic: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Toby Alderweireld: 80
- Kepa: 79
- Aguerd: 79
Task 6+7+8+9+10+11: 92-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 92
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Sergino Dest: 96
- Ayoze Perez: 95
- Soucek: 95
- Mayra Ramirez: 95
- Vanegas: 95
- Ever Banega: 79
- Carles Gil: 79
- Berghuis: 79
- Damnjanovic: 79
- Svitkova: 79
Task 12+13+14+15+16+17: 93-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 93
Solutions:
- Ellie Carpenter: 97
- Morientes: 97
- Luis Figo: 96
- Isco: 96
- Yildiz: 96
- John Barnes: 96
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Arnold: 80
- Lo Celso: 80
- Lattwein: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
Task 18+19+20+21+22+23: 94-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 94
Solutions:
- Flint: 96
- Bogle: 95
- Seamus Coleman: 95
- Mayra Ramirez: 95
- Sheridan: 95
- Vanegas: 95
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Marc Andre ter-Stegen: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
EA FC 25 Eusebio Shapeshifters Icon SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 1.5 million coins. While this is significantly higher than his current price in the transfer market, it is still a worthwhile SBC considering how easily it is to obtain fodder during the ongoing FUTTIES promo. He has all the stats and PlayStyles required to be a top-tier attacker under the FC IQ system, making this SBC worth completing.