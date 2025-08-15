  • home icon
EA FC 25 Eusebio Shapeshifters Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Published Aug 15, 2025 05:03 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Eusebio Shapeshifters Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to get their hands on this 98-rated promo version of the Portuguese legend. This item was released earlier in the game cycle and has been overpowered ever since, making this SBC even more appealing as he can now be unlocked at an affordable price.

This item was released during the Shapeshifters promo, transforming the legendary striker into a winger on the virtual pitch. He can also play as a CAM and has the stats to be overpowered in all his positions, making the EA FC 25 Eusebio Shapeshifters Icon SBC extremely enticing.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Eusebio Shapeshifters Icon SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Maradona Shapeshifters SBC, the EA FC 25 Eusebio Shapeshifters Icon SBC also has a several segments. These are the requirements:

Task 1: Born Legend

  • Rare players: Minimum 11
  • Player Quality: Bronze

Solutions:

  • Ellis Chapman: 62
  • Andrei Gorcea: 63
  • Ben Doherty: 61
  • Celestin De Schrevel: 60
  • Samson Tovide: 61
  • Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61
  • Taylor Luvambo: 62
  • João Cipriano: 62
  • Babis Drakas: 61
  • Mika Schroers: 62
  • Naeem Mohammed: 63

Task 2: Rising Star

  • Rare players: Minimum 11
  • Player quality: Silver

Solutions:

  • Aapo Halme: 65
  • Dave Gnaase: 68
  • Donovan Pines: 68
  • Iebe Swers: 66
  • Iulian Cristea: 67
  • Cedric Teguia: 65
  • Benjamin Santelli: 68
  • Harrison Delbridge: 68
  • Owusu Kwabena: 66
  • Ruan Teixeira: 66
  • Hugo Andersson: 66

Task 3: On a Loan (EA FC 25 Eusebio Shapeshifters Icon SBC)

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

  • DaMarcus Beasley: 92
  • Bruno Fernandes: 92
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Jude Bellingham: 90
  • Dusan Vlahovic: 84
  • Engen: 84
  • Cristian Romero: 84
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Matthijs De Ligt: 84
  • Fran Kirby: 84
  • Andrich: 83

Task 4: O rei de Portgual

  • Portugal players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

  • Pichon: 92
  • Bruno Fernandes: 92
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89
  • Robert Lewandowski: 88
  • Jan Oblak: 88
  • Beth Mead: 88
  • Kadidiatou Diani: 88
  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 5: 91-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

  • Isco: 96
  • Sergino Dest: 96
  • Groenen: 96
  • Doorsoun: 96
  • Sams: 96
  • Nemanja Matic: 80
  • Axel Witsel: 80
  • Ivan Toney: 80
  • Toby Alderweireld: 80
  • Kepa: 79
  • Aguerd: 79
Task 6+7+8+9+10+11: 92-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 92

Solutions:

  • Isco: 96
  • Sergino Dest: 96
  • Ayoze Perez: 95
  • Soucek: 95
  • Mayra Ramirez: 95
  • Vanegas: 95
  • Ever Banega: 79
  • Carles Gil: 79
  • Berghuis: 79
  • Damnjanovic: 79
  • Svitkova: 79

Task 12+13+14+15+16+17: 93-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 93

Solutions:

  • Ellie Carpenter: 97
  • Morientes: 97
  • Luis Figo: 96
  • Isco: 96
  • Yildiz: 96
  • John Barnes: 96
  • Ivan Toney: 80
  • Arnold: 80
  • Lo Celso: 80
  • Lattwein: 80
  • Axel Witsel: 80

Task 18+19+20+21+22+23: 94-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 94

Solutions:

  • Flint: 96
  • Bogle: 95
  • Seamus Coleman: 95
  • Mayra Ramirez: 95
  • Sheridan: 95
  • Vanegas: 95
  • Jude Bellingham: 90
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Marc Andre ter-Stegen: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
EA FC 25 Eusebio Shapeshifters Icon SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)
The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 1.5 million coins. While this is significantly higher than his current price in the transfer market, it is still a worthwhile SBC considering how easily it is to obtain fodder during the ongoing FUTTIES promo. He has all the stats and PlayStyles required to be a top-tier attacker under the FC IQ system, making this SBC worth completing.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
