EA FC 25 Florian Wirtz FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Florian Wirtz FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the German playmaker with a 98-rated version as part of the latest Pre-Season promo. This is his first special item as a Liverpool player, making it even more appealing for Premier League fans.
The Pre-Season event allows gamers to obtain rewards for the next game in the series, while also providing boosted versions to players who moved to new clubs recently. The EA FC 25 Florian Wirtz FUTTIES SBC is the perfect addition for such an event, as he recently got transferred from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Florian Wirtz FUTTIES SBC
Similar to the recently released Eusebio SBC, the EA FC 25 Florian Wirtz FUTTIES SBC also requires a lot of squads. These are the requirements:
Task 1: Liverpool
- Liverpool players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Pichon: 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 2: Premier League
- Premier League players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Pichon: 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 3: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 4+5+6: 90-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 7+8+9: 91-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Evander (TOTS): 96
- Groenen: 96
- Doorsoun: 96
- Sams: 96
- Nemanja Matic: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Toby Alderweireld: 80
- Kepa: 79
- Aguerd: 79
Task 10+11+12: 92-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 92
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Evander (TOTS): 96
- Ayoze Perez: 95
- Soucek: 95
- Mayra Ramirez: 95
- Vanegas: 95
- Ever Banega: 79
- Carles Gil: 79
- Berghuis: 79
- Damnjanovic: 79
- Svitkova: 79
Task 13+14+15: 93-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 93
Solutions:
- Ellie Carpenter: 97
- Khadija Shaw (TOTS): 97
- Luis Figo: 96
- Isco: 96
- Yildiz: 96
- John Barnes: 96
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Arnold: 80
- Lo Celso: 80
- Lattwein: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
Task 16+17+18: 94-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 94
Solutions:
- Declan Rice (TOTS): 96
- Bogle: 95
- Seamus Coleman: 95
- Mayra Ramirez: 95
- Sheridan: 95
- Vanegas: 95
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Marc Andre ter-Stegen: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
The EA FC 25 Florian Wirtz FUTTIES SBC requries a lot of TOTS or TOTW players.
EA FC 25 Florian Wirtz FUTTIES SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Florian Wirtz FUTTIES SBC is around 1.3 million coins. While this is an extremely high price on paper, most SBCs are easy to complete for little to no cost during the ongoing promo due to the large number of special items being available in packs. The item itself has the stats and PlayStyles required to be an amazing playmaker under the FC IQ system, making it worth unlocking.