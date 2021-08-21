"Twitch became an adult site": ASMR streamer in shock after viewing the section for first time in 9 months

Twitch has had a few wild moments over the past couple of months. Indiefoxx was removed from the partnership program after receiving consecutive bans for controversial ASMR streams, while Mr. Wobbles got unbanned after three years. More recently, Pokimane came under the radar for misappropriating AAVE.

For Twitch content creators, streamers, and the audience, keeping up with drama on the platform over the last couple of months has been a daily routine. However, not everyone was aware of the events unfolding.

Holy shit is he really back? pic.twitter.com/CLNsx39jMj — Educati0n (@Educati0n9) August 20, 2021

Mr. Moon returns to Twitch after nine months, shocked to see ASMR tag being misused

Twitch streamer and partner MrMoonsHouse, well known for playing role-playing games such as GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption, among other titles, returned to the platform yesterday after a nine-month gap to once more stream and create content.

Poetry Slam w/ Freddy Price https://t.co/XfHbRvM603 — Mr. Moon (@MrMoon1000) August 20, 2021

Given that he was on a hiatus, it seems that he was not aware of the significant breaking events that have taken place on Twitch over the last few months. In fact, Mr. Moon was rather out of sync with everything.

In his comeback video titled Mr. Moon: "A New Beginning" - Freddy Price NoPixel 3.0, fans could be seen welcoming him back to the platform, with many viewers stating "he's back from the dead" and "welcome home Moon."

Time stamp (6.29 hours)

After about six-and-a-half hours of gameplay, during conversations with fans, the topic of Twitch's ASMR tag came into focus. Mr. Moon was not sure what to say for a moment, but finally broke his silence, saying:

"It was literally like a couple of days ago when it was the first time I looked in that section, and I couldn't believe what I was seeing. I was in awe. It blew my mind. I was like looking at it in awe. Like, woah, wait a minute here. Really? What the f***. I was like, holy s***. That's all I can say."

It goes without saying that due to the Twitch meta being ASMR, it has gained traction and a bad reputation over the past couple of months, which has impacted actual ASMR content creators.

While the developers are trying to figure out a solution to the ongoing issues, things are pretty much the same since Indiefoxx and Amouranth got banned. The tag is still heavy with suggestive content and shows no signs of slowing down.

It won't — @Aarron The Rwby Fan (@AarronRwby) July 2, 2021

Also read: Twitter goes berserk after Minecraft star Dream posts a new picture of himself

Edited by Ravi Iyer