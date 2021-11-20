Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 release date delayed: All you need to know

Sledgehammer Games have officially postponed the release date of Season 1 of Call of Duty Vanguard. It was supposed to be released on December 2, but has now been delayed to December 8 with the Pacific Map for Warzone also postponed along with it.

This delay will extend the preseason Battle Pass by a week and players will have more time to unlock all tiers. It has also been rumored that some high-profile Hollywood characters are also going to appear with the introduction of the first season.

Let’s take a look at all the details regarding the delay of Call of Duty Vanguard’s Season 1.

Everything to know about Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1’s delay

The developers of Call of Duty Vanguard delayed the release of Season 1 to December 8, 2021 through their official tweet on November 19. This will mark the delay of the Pacific Map in Warzone by a week as well.

Players have been landing on the Verdansk map for almost two years now and are finally getting another map for the main battle royale mode. Rebirth Island was released as a part of Season 1 content for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on December 16, 2020. But the map was smaller in size and involved more chaos and fights than that of Verdansk.

Update: Season 1 of #Vanguard and Warzone Pacific will now release Dec. 8. Vanguard owners will have 24-hour exclusive first play access to the Caldera map. Open access begins on Dec. 9.

Developers have also confirmed that Call of Duty Vanguard owners will have a 24-hour early access to the new Warzone map on December 8, 2021. The rest of the playerbase will only be able to play on the Pacific map from December 9, 2021.

The iconic Shipment map is now available in the game and has retained its reputation as a map of significant chaos and close-range fights. Released on November 17, 2021, players can now hop onto this map as a free weekend is already running until November 22, 2021.

With a Double XP event also taking place at the same time, this will reward players with double experience points in Operators, Clans, Weapons, and the Battle Pass.

Call of Duty Vanguard was released on November 5, 2021 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Edited by Atul S