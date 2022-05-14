Elden Ring outsells Call of Duty: Vanguard within a few months

Elden Ring is one of the most popular games in recent history and the sales absolutely prove it.

The latest FromSoftware Inc. title was released near the end of February, and it was an immediate success. Casual players, hardcore speedrunners, and streamers have all shared their love for Elden Ring.

Owing to this excitement, the game has surpassed previous FromSoftware entries and has reached half of the entire sales the Dark Souls trilogy has seen. After just three months on the market, the game has even sold better than Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Elden Ring outsells Call of Duty: Vanguard in just three months

Elden Ring has sold 13.4 million copies. This number spans across all platforms, all versions, and digital and physical variations. This is a pretty big milestone for a game that was released just a few months ago.

What is really being touted regarding its sales numbers is how it has almost surpassed Cyberpunk 2077 and how it has absolutely blown Call of Duty: Vanguard out of the water.

Synth Potato (Ameer) 🥔 @SynthPotato Shout out to these two for shaking up the open world genre and being so incredible that they managed to be the only 2 games in the past 5 years to outsell Call of Duty, #EldenRing #RDR2 are worthy masterpieces and deserve all the sales & love they’ve gotten Shout out to these two for shaking up the open world genre and being so incredible that they managed to be the only 2 games in the past 5 years to outsell Call of Duty, #EldenRing & #RDR2 are worthy masterpieces and deserve all the sales & love they’ve gotten 🙏 https://t.co/FAwEFedYU8

Cyberpunk sold around 13.7 million units in its first few weeks of life. Of course, that slowly started to trickle off as many were left unenamored by the game's performance and content.

However, the same can be said about Call of Duty: Vanguard. Irrespective of where the blame lies, it is clear that this edition of the famous first-person shooter franchise severely underperformed.

Call of Duty: Vanguard has been available since November 2021, giving it around seven months of sales to go by. In roughly half that time, the game that takes players on a virtual journey through the Lands Between has surpassed it with its 13.4 million copies purchased.

GUD @GamerUptoDate Elden Ring is now the best selling game of the last 12 months, beating Call of Duty which typically dominates this title every year. Elden Ring is now the best selling game of the last 12 months, beating Call of Duty which typically dominates this title every year. https://t.co/abvqIROl9A

When both games complete their one-year anniversary, that gap should be even more substantial. The FromSoftware Inc. title has become the best-selling video game in the last 12 months already.

That and the enormous praise it has received from players and critics alike have it well on its way to many Game of the Year awards. Truly, it may just take them all.

Punished Socdem 🏴‍☠️ 🇺🇦 @punishedsocdem if elden ring doesn't win game of the year, i don't know what a good game is anymore if elden ring doesn't win game of the year, i don't know what a good game is anymore

With titles like Redfall, Starfield, and Breath of the Wild 2 being delayed until 2023, there may not be a single game in 2022 that surpasses the hype of Elden Ring.

Several potential Game of the Year candidates will have to wait until next year, giving the Soulslike entry a nearly clear path to the award. Outselling games that were supposed to be massive hits is just the cherry on top.

