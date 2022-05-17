Call of Duty Vanguard Season 3 latest update (May 16) patch notes - Combat Pacing, new Camo Challenges, and more

Sledgehammer Games has released a new update for Call of Duty Vanguard during its ongoing Season 3. The update brings an Assault Combat Pacing, readjusted player count, new camo challenges for two of the weapons, and more.

Call of Duty Vanguard, the latest iteration of the iconic first-person military shooter franchise, takes the series back to its Second World War-era roots, with a dark, gritty setting and a realistic arsenal. The title also retains tried and true Call of Duty features such as tight close-combat gameplay with satisfying gunplay and the fan-favorite gunsmith mechanics.

Season 3 introduced new weapons, operators, and maps to the game. It also brought Operation Monarch, a Godzilla vs Kong crossover event with Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone, introducing new cosmetic items.

The previous Season 3 patches included major weapon rebalances to maintain a fair gameplay experience.

The new update brings a revamped player balance for each map across Tactical and Blitz. With that being said, let’s look at what’s new in the latest update.

Call of Duty Vanguard Season 3: Feature update

The Assault Combat Pacing filter was removed from Quick Play and Featured Playlists.

This change intends to improve diversity in map rotation. Although Assault Combat Pacing is the choice for just 5% of players, its impact on matchmaking cannot be understated. The developers aim to improve map rotation across all Quick Play play playlists by removing this option. They will monitor user feedback and game analytics to assess if this change has made the desired improvements.

Minimum and maximum gamer counts for Tactical and Blitz Combat Pacings have been tuned. We made these changes to ensure that Tactical serves as a classic Call of Duty experience and Blitz satisfies those looking for high-intensity gameplay. Details on player counts are below.

Map Tactical Blitz Berlin 6v6 14v14 Bocage 6v6 10v10 Casablanca 6v6 10v10 Castle N/A 14v14 Das Haus 6v6 N/A Decoy 6v6 10v10 Demyansk 6v6 10v10 Desert Siege 6v6 14v14 Dome 6v6 10v10 Eagle's Nest 6v6 10v10 Gavutu 6v6 14v14 Gondola 6v6 10v10 Hotel Royal 6v6 10v10 Mayhem 6v6 N/A Numa Numa 6v6 10v10 Oasis 6v6 10v10 Paradise 6v6 14v14 Radar 6v6 10v10 Red Star N/A 14v14 Shipment N/A N/A Sub Pens 6v6 10v10 Tuscan 6v6 10v10

Call of Duty Vanguard Season 3: Camo Challenges update

Nikita AVT (Assault Rifle)

Corrected the requirements for multiple Camo Categories.

Pack Tactics: 40/80/120/160/200/240/280/320/360/400 Eliminations

Surgical: 5/10/15/20/25/30/35/40/45/50 Headshots

Predatory Ambition: 5/10/15/20/25/30/35/40/45/50 Multi kills

Reptilian: 3/6/9/12/15/18/21/24/27/30 Bloodthirsties

M1916 (Marksman Rifle)

Corrected the requirements for multiple Camo Categories.

Pack Tactics: 30/60/90/120/150/180/210/240/270/300 Eliminations

Predatory Ambition: 5/10/15/20/25/30/35/40/45/50 Multi kills

Reptilian: 3/6/9/12/15/18/21/24/27/30 Prone Kills

Wildcat: 5/10/15/20/25/30/35/40/45/50 Holding Breath Kills

All of the changes mentioned above are also expected to be carried over to Call of Duty Warzone, the free-to-play battle royale extension for Call of Duty Vanguard.

Vanguard is available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC via Battle.net. Users can also try out the free-to-play battle royale experience, Call of Duty Warzone, on the platforms above.

