Call of Duty Vanguard Season 3 latest update (May 16) patch notes - Combat Pacing, new Camo Challenges, and more

The new patch for Vanguard brings rebalanced player count for all of the maps (Image by Call of Duty, Activision)
Suryadeepto Sengupta
visit
Modified May 17, 2022 03:59 PM IST
Sledgehammer Games has released a new update for Call of Duty Vanguard during its ongoing Season 3. The update brings an Assault Combat Pacing, readjusted player count, new camo challenges for two of the weapons, and more.

Call of Duty Vanguard, the latest iteration of the iconic first-person military shooter franchise, takes the series back to its Second World War-era roots, with a dark, gritty setting and a realistic arsenal. The title also retains tried and true Call of Duty features such as tight close-combat gameplay with satisfying gunplay and the fan-favorite gunsmith mechanics.

Season 3 introduced new weapons, operators, and maps to the game. It also brought Operation Monarch, a Godzilla vs Kong crossover event with Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone, introducing new cosmetic items.

The previous Season 3 patches included major weapon rebalances to maintain a fair gameplay experience.

The new update brings a revamped player balance for each map across Tactical and Blitz. With that being said, let’s look at what’s new in the latest update.

Call of Duty Vanguard Season 3: Feature update

Since launch, we have been investigating a lack of diversity in map rotation. Today, we are removing Assault Combat Pacing from Quick Play and Featured Playlists, with the intention to improve this issue.

The Assault Combat Pacing filter was removed from Quick Play and Featured Playlists.

  • This change intends to improve diversity in map rotation. Although Assault Combat Pacing is the choice for just 5% of players, its impact on matchmaking cannot be understated. The developers aim to improve map rotation across all Quick Play play playlists by removing this option. They will monitor user feedback and game analytics to assess if this change has made the desired improvements.

Minimum and maximum gamer counts for Tactical and Blitz Combat Pacings have been tuned. We made these changes to ensure that Tactical serves as a classic Call of Duty experience and Blitz satisfies those looking for high-intensity gameplay. Details on player counts are below.

MapTacticalBlitz
Berlin6v614v14
Bocage6v610v10
Casablanca6v610v10
CastleN/A14v14
Das Haus6v6N/A
Decoy6v610v10
Demyansk6v610v10
Desert Siege6v614v14
Dome6v610v10
Eagle's Nest6v610v10
Gavutu6v614v14
Gondola6v610v10
Hotel Royal6v610v10
Mayhem6v6N/A
Numa Numa6v610v10
Oasis6v610v10
Paradise6v614v14
Radar6v610v10
Red StarN/A14v14
ShipmentN/AN/A
Sub Pens6v610v10
Tuscan6v610v10

Call of Duty Vanguard Season 3: Camo Challenges update

An update has dropped in #Vanguard:▪️ Nikita AVT and M1619 Camo Challenge reductions▪️ Combat Pacing tuned for improved map rotationCheck out the Patch Notes for details 👇sledgehammergames.com/blog/2022/vang…

Nikita AVT (Assault Rifle)

Corrected the requirements for multiple Camo Categories.

  • Pack Tactics: 40/80/120/160/200/240/280/320/360/400 Eliminations
  • Surgical: 5/10/15/20/25/30/35/40/45/50 Headshots
  • Predatory Ambition: 5/10/15/20/25/30/35/40/45/50 Multi kills
  • Reptilian: 3/6/9/12/15/18/21/24/27/30 Bloodthirsties

M1916 (Marksman Rifle)

Corrected the requirements for multiple Camo Categories.

  • Pack Tactics: 30/60/90/120/150/180/210/240/270/300 Eliminations
  • Predatory Ambition: 5/10/15/20/25/30/35/40/45/50 Multi kills
  • Reptilian: 3/6/9/12/15/18/21/24/27/30 Prone Kills
  • Wildcat: 5/10/15/20/25/30/35/40/45/50 Holding Breath Kills

All of the changes mentioned above are also expected to be carried over to Call of Duty Warzone, the free-to-play battle royale extension for Call of Duty Vanguard.

Vanguard is available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC via Battle.net. Users can also try out the free-to-play battle royale experience, Call of Duty Warzone, on the platforms above.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
