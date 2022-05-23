Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 gameplay leaked: Is a massive overhaul coming to SBMM?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is reshaping the future of the FPS franchise from its core. A new leak regarding the forthcoming iteration has come to the fore, suggesting massive changes to the SBMM (Skill Based Matchmaking) system.

Activision has repeatedly claimed that SBMM was there in Call of Duty for a very long time. However, according to the developers, the algorithm has gotten stricter over time and is now in a full-fledged state in Call of Duty.

SBMM is an algorithm that decides which lobbies players will get into based on their previous matches. This helps users find others of equal strength. Activision rolled out a system to make all the Call of Duty games fairer.

However, there are some discrepancies in the methods experienced by the community. Since then, Activision has tried to improve the framework of the algorithm. A subsidiary studio called Demonware is working on curating and refining the system.

As per a recent leak, the entire SBMM system will be reshaped for Modern Warfare 2. While fans are eagerly waiting for the much-anticipated Call of Duty title, this information gives fans hope of getting fair and square matches in the upcoming game.

SBMM is being reshaped for Modern Warfare 2

Ralph Valve is one of the most prominent leakers in the community. In his recent report, he explained how the new system will roll out and what the vision behind it is.

With all the systems bloated with past integrations and everything Activision has done in the past three years, the publisher and the developing studios have opportunities to build the system from scratch.

Matchmaking bot pools

Should've mentioned that, my apologies. @Greggs_ Bot Pools seemed to be more in reference to the DMZ and Warzone 2.

According to a new leak, there is a whole plan to introduce bot pools for the rumored DMZ mode in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. AIs will have the ability to track users' skill levels, and based on that, they will be counter-players during a match.

An associate Call of Duty explained that:

"This particular system would cater to a specific set subsection of players in mind, the handicapped. One of many accessibility options to be introduced, ensuring that as many fans as possible have a chance at experiencing something that may have previously been unplayable to them."

Disbanding lobbies

Such a shame disbanding lobbies will stay. So many friendships formed because u could keep playing with the same people. The argument isn't to remove SBMM completely, just make it way less strict.

Disbanding lobbies, a significant drawback in Modern Warfare, is here to stay. Lobbies disband when gamers try to join a quick play with the same team and opposing players.

When 12 participants are in a multiplayer match and select different game modes, the lobby is meant to be disbanded.

According to an insider:

"If that were to be removed, it would collapse."

They further stated that Modern Warfare and Warzone's massive success was beyond their imagination. So, when the system struck out with its maximum potential, it was already outdated.

Almost ten studios are working on the upcoming iteration of Modern Warfare, with Infinity Ward in the lead. Fans can hope that they'll bring the best to the upcoming segment.

Nothing has been officially confirmed about MW2. However, followers can hope that these reports are accurate and such features will be integrated into the much-awaited title.

While the game's release date has not been revealed, it is expected to be coming in the Q4 slot this year.

