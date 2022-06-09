Call of Duty set to return to Steam after 5 years with Modern Warfare 2

After spending five years with Blizzard's launcher Battle.net, Call of Duty is returning to Steam for PC with Modern Warfare 2. Activision confirmed today that the upcoming Infinity Ward shooter would be released on Steam and Battle.net on 28th October 2022. The last Call of Duty to release on Steam was Call of Duty: WW2 in 2017.

Beenox is developing a PC version of the upcoming shooter. Players will welcome the return of the franchise to steam with an open heart, as it has always been a home to previous games.

Activision did not confirm if Battle.net and Steam players will be able to play together. Research suggests that normal cross-platform play between console and PC will also be active.

Activision confirmed that Modern Warfare 2 is coming to Steam. Players had complaints against the Battle.net launcher and would happily choose Steam over it.

Activision, however, stuck to Blizzard's launcher for five years with the release of Black Ops Four back in 2018. The game will still be available for those who would like to purchase it via Battle.net.

Starting October 28, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is scheduled for release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC Battle.net, and PC Steam. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is scheduled for release later this year on the same platforms.

Activision also confirmed that Warzone 2.0 is scheduled for release later this year, following Modern Warfare 2.

Fans have been crazy over the details for the sequel. It is only a matter of time till this game gets its entry on Steam. Players will be able to see the actual count of players post-release. This might add to the game's popularity.

MP in #ModernWarfare2 features two key styles of play: Battle Maps & Core Maps. Battle Maps are large scale maps, while Core Maps are built exclusively for 6v6. Core Maps will take place in locations around the world. Battle Maps will be POIs from the new Warzone map.

Players have been gaining a lot of insight into the game, creating further hype all over the community. With the confirmation from Activision, it is a great time to be a steam user and a Call of Duty fan altogether.

Developers are to release more footage of how the game looks in its glory shortly, with the reveal trailer showing bits and pieces of campaigns as it gets even more exciting.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Gunsmith's Attachment Tuning is very precise. You can fine tune attachments, but each comes with positive and negative effects on the weapon. The tuning system unlocks for weapons once you level weapons up. Gunsmith's Attachment Tuning is very precise. You can fine tune attachments, but each comes with positive and negative effects on the weapon. The tuning system unlocks for weapons once you level weapons up.

Developers have stated that the multiplayer will be far more different and innovative than the previous game, especially the Gunsmith option. This could add more fans to the franchise, and with the release over Steam, Modern Warfare 2 might get popular overnight.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Updated/Correction: The 2XP Bonus is not on Steam because the Bonus is ONLY available if buy the Vault Edition from the Vanguard, Cold War, Modern Warfare, or Warzone in-game store. Updated/Correction: The 2XP Bonus is not on Steam because the Bonus is ONLY available if buy the Vault Edition from the Vanguard, Cold War, Modern Warfare, or Warzone in-game store. https://t.co/djkG4Dnzwj

Players might get different treatments in-game regarding the bonus, as developers suggest. This is unlikely to create any negative reactions towards the game's release on Steam. Overall, the release over Steam can skyrocket the amount of players who might want to consider getting the sequel on the platform.

