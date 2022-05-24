Steam Racing Fest 2022: Date and time, how to get the free Steam Cup badge, and more

The latest Steam sale to go live is the Racing Fest. It features games dedicated to the art of automobiles and driving them. This also includes games that have driving elements but aren't full-on racing titles (like GTA 5).

The ongoing sale began on May 23, 2022 at 10.00 am PT and is expected to end on May 30, 2022. Players have about a week to fill up their Steam wallets and grip the steering wheels of the latest and greatest vehicle-centric titles. Additionally, Valve has also announced a small activity themed around the event, and players can participate to earn a free badge.

Follow these steps to get the 2022 Steam Cup badge

The shiny and flashy Steam Cup badge (Image via Valve)

Step 1: Click on the Fest banner on the store home page to go to the sale.

Step 2: Click on the red 'Test Your Knowledge' banner.

Step 3: This takes the player to a short quiz themed around racing games. The answers are as follows:

Race Around the Clock 1900 Space Race Richard Burns Rally Burnout 3

Step 4: Answering all the questions correctly will result in a message, a riddle of sorts that requires users to navigate to the appropriate section of the Fest and search for the Steam Cup icon. The category depends upon the description:

"Where you might try out racing games from the future": Go to Upcoming , then scroll down to Browse Demos sub-section.

, then scroll down to sub-section. "Where you might race on a dirt track with your friends": Go to Multiplayer , then scroll down to the Offroad sub-section.

, then scroll down to the sub-section. "Where you don't need wheels, but you do need a headset": Go to VR, then scroll down to the Flight & Space sub-section.

The categories can be found listed below the Fest banner on the sale page. Note that users will need to scroll through the sub-section by clicking on the arrows on the side. This will allow them to find an icon that looks like the Steam logo sitting in plain sight among the sea of games.

Step 5: Click the icon. This rewards players with a free badge they can choose to show off on their profile. This also grants 100 XP to their account. Those who need a little push to level up their profile might be interested in the XP offered.

Which racing titles are on sale?

From the most iconic names to underrated gems, there's something here for drivers of all kinds. Need for Speed, DiRT, and Assetto Corsa are just a few of the most popular franchises offering great discounts. For a lesser-known game, readers can check out GRIP: Combat Racing.

Which are some of the hottest picks to check out?

Need For Speed: Heat is at a pretty decent 80% off. Forza Horizon 5 is not on sale, but its predecessor Forza Horizon 4 is at 67% off. Several of the DiRT games also see discounts of 70%. Which of these games are you buying?

