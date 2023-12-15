How to make and upgrade Cool-Headed Charm in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained

Navigating the landscape in LEGO Fortnite demands strategic preparation and resource management, especially in the sweltering biomes of this mode's map. This is where the Cool-Headed Charm, a precious trinket that allows your character to battle heat, comes in. This item allows you to enhance your avatar to maintain a warmer body temperature and explore hotter regions without breaking a sweat.

The LEGO game mode has a lot of valuable equipment to offer, and Charms allow you to boost your character's durability and give them buffs. It's worth noting that these enhancements will depend on what Charm you have in your inventory. This article will help you craft and upgrade the Cool-Headed Charm so you can make the most of it.

Steps to crafting the Cool-Headed Charm in LEGO Fortnite

1) Gather the ingredients required

Acquiring Sand Shells (Image via Perfect Score on YouTube)

Before you get started on your journey to obtain the Cool-Headed Charm, make sure that you have a Crafting Bench ready to go. The latter item will provide you with crafting procedures for many tools and items in LEGO Fortnite.

That said, you will have to upgrade it to at least the Uncommon Level to unlock advanced crafting recipes, including the one for the Cool-Headed Charm. After you have the appropriate Crafting Bench, gather the required resources for this item, which can vary depending on the rarity of Charm you want:

Uncommon: Three Silk Thread, one Marble, three Sand Shells

Rare: Three Heavy Wool Threads, five Frost Shells, one Sand Brute Scale, three Malachite Slabs

2) Use the Crafting Bench to craft the Cool-Headed Charm

Crafting Charms (Image via Perfect Score on YouTube)

After you have all the required ingredients, you can head back to your LEGO Fortnite village and access the Crafting Bench. On its menu, you can find the recipe for the Cool-Headed Charm.

You can then deposit the gathered materials into the Crafting Bench based on what is required by the Charm you desire. Then, just Confirm to start the process and acquire the Cool-Headed Charm.

3) Upgrading your Cool-Headed Charm

Upgrading Crafting Bench (Image via Perfect Score on YouTube)

If you got the uncommon version of Cool-Headed Charm, to upgrade it into a Rare charm, you will need to enhance your Crafting Bench to a Rare tier. This requires you to use specific resources like Shells and Planks so that the bench can unlock recipes for upgraded tools and trinkets. Here's what you need to upgrade it:

Uncommon Crafting Bench: Eight Planks and three Shells

Eight Planks and three Shells Rare Crafting Bench: 12 Knotroot Rods, 15 Marble Slabs, six Sand Claws, and three Sand Shells

With a Rare tier Crafting Bench, you will unlock the recipe for a Rare Cool-Headed Charm, one of the many useful trinkets in LEGO Fortnite that allows your character to have an upgraded resistance to heat.

