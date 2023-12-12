How to get Shells in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained

Shells are a very important commodity in LEGO Fortnite and can be used for a wide array of purposes. However, getting your hands on them is not the easiest task. Survival is the key objective in this game, and you will have to venture out for resources to keep yourself alive. The same is true when it comes to harvesting Shells.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know about Shells in LEGO Fortnite, including how you can harvest them, what they are used for, and more.

How to get Shells in LEGO Fortnite

1) Locate a Roller in any biome

Rollers are usually found in the Grassland Biome (Image via Epic Games)

The best and easiest way to find Shells in LEGO Fortnite is by killing Rollers. Rollers are pretty hard to find, as they have a low spawn rate. To locate one, you need to look for a small rocky entity buried in the soil with a few leaves on top. People usually have an easy time finding Rollers in cold areas or the Grassland Biome.

However, it is not guaranteed that these creatures will have a higher spawn rate in this particular biome. There is no fixed place where you can go to find these creatures, as their spawn locations are unique for every player. That said, you can find them across all biomes in LEGO Fortnite.

2) Be prepared with a strong weapon and shield

Swords are effective against Rollers (Image via Epic Games)

Rollers are hard to kill in LEGO Fortnite. So, you should carry a weapon that does a decent amount of damage to enemies. A sword does five damage per hit to Rollers, while a pickaxe will do six damage with every hit you land on these creatures.

Besides carrying a strong weapon, equipping a shield is also important. Rollers have the potential to do a lot of damage if they come in contact with you.

The best way to prevent Rollers from doing a lot of damage to you is by equipping a shield. However, it is important to note that Rollers can break your shield by attacking you in quick succession. So, you should always bring a backup shield in case the one you have equipped breaks.

3) Kill the Roller to obtain a Shell from it

Sand Shell as seen in the game (Image via Epic Games)

You must strategize your fight against Rollers. They are frustrating to deal with, and they do a lot of damage if they manage to land their hits on your character.

So, make sure you block the attacks coming from the Rollers whenever you can. Otherwise, you will have a rough time dealing with them. Dodging is as important as taking an offensive stance.

Rollers have two types of attacks:

Bowling Ball: These creatures curl into a ball and hurl themselves at you, rolling at a high speed. They will do a lot of damage if you fail to dodge them on time.

These creatures curl into a ball and hurl themselves at you, rolling at a high speed. They will do a lot of damage if you fail to dodge them on time. Rock Spit: This is a ranged attack where the Rollers hurl rocky projectiles at you from a distance.

Once you kill a Roller, it will drop one Shell. You will need three Shells to upgrade your Crafting Bench. A good Crafting Bench will let you craft stronger weapons and better gear for your character.

