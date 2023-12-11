How to get more Hearts in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained

Hearts or hit-points in LEGO Fortnite are very important. The greater the number of Hearts, the more damage a player can endure before being eliminated. This is not an issue during the game's early stages, but you will need more Hearts to endure the damage as you explore and fight tougher monsters. If you do not have sufficient Hearts, one attack may be enough to eliminate you.

Sadly, increasing the number of Hearts or hit-points your character has will not be a simple task. There are a couple of things that you will have to do before you can get more of them in LEGO Fortnite. That said, here is how to go about the task.

How to get more Hearts in LEGO Fortnite

1) Build a Crafting Bench

Build a Crafting Bench under shelter to use it when it rains (Image via Epic Games)

The first step towards getting more Hearts in LEGO Fortnite is to build a Crafting Bench. You will need three Wood and five Granite to build it. You do not need to upgrade it, but having a higher-tier Crafting Bench will allow you to gain more Hearts or hit-points indirectly.

2) Collect Silk Thread, Wolf Claw, and Bone

Be careful when hunting Wolves (Image via Epic Games)

Once the Crafting Bench has been built, you will need to gather three Silk Thread, three Bones, and five Wolf Claws. These resources will be used to craft a Common Health Charm.

The Silk Thread can be crafted by using Silk on the Spinning Wheel. Bones can be gathered by defeating Skeletons, and Wolf Claws can be obtained by beating a Wolf in battle.

Prepare before fighting Skeletons and Wolves as they have a significant amount of hit-points. Dodge their attacks to improve the odds of surviving an encounter.

3) Use the Crafting Bench to craft a Common Health Charm

A Common Health Charm is very useful (Image via Epic Games)

Once you have all the needed resources, interact with the Crafting Bench and make a Common Health Charm. Once created, open your inventory and place it into an active slot.

Since this is a low-tier item, it will only give you one extra Heart/hit-point and one additional point of defense. This will reduce incoming damage by a factor of one.

How to get temporary Hearts/hit-points in LEGO Fortnite?

Hunt animals to obtain Meat (Image via Epic Games)

While a Common Health Charm will permanently increase the number of Hearts you have, consumables can be used to temporarily increase them. Certain food items such Grilled Meat can be consumed to regain Hearts and add on an additional one for a few minutes.

Consuming food that gives temporary Hearts could be very beneficial before entering caves to mine Obsidian and other rare resources. Furthermore, since meat can be acquired easily, you can create a full stack of 30 in no time.

