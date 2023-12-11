How to make Silk Thread in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained 

Silk Thread is a basic resource in LEGO Fortnite. It is used to create various things in-game, such as Gliders, Cool-Headed Charm, and Health Charm. While it's not the most sought-after resource, it is quite useful in certain situations. Unfortunately, getting a large quantity of Silk Thread will not be a straightforward task.

While it is possible to acquire Silk Thread by interacting with a LEGO Llama or Chests, it will not be enough if you need it regularly. Here is how to gather Silk and make your own Silk Thread in LEGO Fortnite.

How to make Silk Thread in LEGO Fortnite

1) Find and defeat a Spider to get Silk

Avoid being swarmed by Spiders (Image via Epic Games)

The first step to getting Silk Thread in LEGO Fortnite will be to find a few Spiders. They can be easy enough to come by as they are often found roaming about or appearing once you collect a resource (Wood and/or Granite) from the ground.

If you are in the grassland biome, Spiders should not be too difficult to defeat. While being unharmed, you can eliminate a Spider in three hits. Remember to doge or backstep after attacking it to avoid taking damage. Dodging its attacks is also a viable option.

Silks looks like a Spider's web (Image via Epic Games)

On that note, remember that Spiders found in the other biomes are harder to defeat. They have more hit points and deal more damage. Once the Spider has been defeated, pick up the Silk and take it back to your Village.

2) Build a Spinning Wheel

Building a Spinning Wheel will take some effort (Image via Epic Games)

The next thing you will need to make Silk Thread in LEGO Fortnite will be a Spinning Wheel. For this, you will first have to unlock it in-game. In most instances, the option to build this should become available as soon as you invite an NPC to your Village. There are other ways to obtain the blueprint as well.

By the time you are ready to spin Silk Thread, the option to build a Spinning Wheel will likely be available. You will need eight Planks, five Wooden Rods, 5 Wood, and 5 Wolf Claws to build it.

3) Use the Spinning Wheel to make Silk Thread from Silk

Store the Silk Thread in a Chest once crafted (Image via Epic Games)

Once the Spinning Wheel has been built, insert Silk to create Silk Thread. It has a 1:1 ratio, and a full stack of Silk will give you a stack of Silk Thread in LEGO Fortnite.

Consider storing the item in a Chest to avoid using up too much space in your inventory. Since it can not be placed in an active inventory slot, there is no use carrying it around while doing other tasks.

