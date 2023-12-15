How to make Snowberry Shake in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained

Snowberry Shake is a brand-new item introduced to the Metaverse via LEGO Fortnite. It is rather unclear how this consumable was ideated, but it is used in certain situations. Sadly, similar to all useful items in this survival mode, Snowberry Shake is hard to come by and difficult to find in Chests and LEGO Llamas. As such, you will have to set up the infrastructure needed to make it.

Ensuring a steady supply of Snowberry Shakes will be beneficial to you in the long run. While getting things started will take some time, once the legwork is done, you can stockpile this consumable and keep it for rainy days. With that being said, here is how to make Snowberry Shakes in LEGO Fortnite.

How to make Snowberry Shake in LEGO Fortnite

1) Collect Milk and Snowberry

Pet Cows to Milk (Image via Epic Games)

The first step towards ensuring a steady supply of Snowberry Shake in LEGO Fortnite is to collect Milk and Snowberry. Milk is very easy to collect as all you need to do is interact with a Cow, and it will drop a carton of it. Fertilizer can also be acquired from these domesticated animals.

Keep an eye out for it. It will come in handy when planting Seeds.

Snow Berry bushes can be found at the edge of a snow biome (Image via Epic Games)

As for Snowberries, they will be a bit difficult to collect as they can only be found in the snow/ice biome. Depending on your World Seed and spawn location, it could take a while to find and harvest them. If you are lucky, you could obtain a few by searching Chests, but you will not have a steady supply.

2) Build a Juicer in your Village and insert Snowberry and Milk into it

Enjoy a refreshing Snowberry Shake (Image via Epic Games)

After collecting sufficient Milk and Snowberry, the next step is to build a Juicer. By now, you should have the resources needed to build it, as they are widely available even during the early game. You will need 8 Planks, 8 Marble Slabs, and 5 Knotwood Rods for this task.

Once it is built, insert the Milk and Snowberry into the Juicer. It is made in a 2:1:1 ratio. You will need 2 Snowberries and 1 Milk to create 1 Snowberry Shake. For this reason, when you come across Snowberry, stock up with as much as you can.

What is Snowberry Shake used for in LEGO Fortnite?

Pop a Snowberry Shake before entering a Lava Cave (Image via Epic Games)

Snowberry Shake in LEGO Fortnite is useful for exploring Lava Caves and desert biomes. They provide Heat Resistance for 10 minutes, which stops your characters from overheating.

Since rare resources like Obsidian, Blast Core, and Brightcore can only be found in Lava Caves, consuming a Snowberry Shake before entering will be beneficial. They also heal your character, which is a nice additional bonus.

