How to make and upgrade the Pickaxe in LEGO Fortnite? Easy steps explained

There might be several tools you have to use in LEGO Fortnite, but few are as important as the Pickaxe. While basic to look at, this item is required for obtaining far more resources down the line. Essentially, the Pickaxe allows you to get started with the building and crafting processes.

Given how important it is, the Pickaxe is extremely easy to craft. However, you'll still require the correct equipment for crafting this tool, along with the necessary ingredients. Without the latter, having the recipe unlocked won't be enough. Irrespective of whether you're a beginner or a veteran, the pickaxe can be created quite easily, and here are a few steps you can follow to do so.

How to craft the Pickaxe in LEGO Fortnite

As mentioned earlier, you'll require the ingredients for two important tasks:

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

To create the crafting bench which unlocks the required recipe.

To create the Pickaxe using the correct recipe at the crafting bench.

1) Create a crafting bench

The crafting bench can be created with the use of 3 wood and 5 granite. Both resources are pretty easily obtainable by exploring different areas of the map. Once the crafting bench is ready, you can craft the Pickaxe.

2) Create the Pickaxe using the suitable ingredients

You'll require 5 wood to create a normal Pickaxe. You can also craft a Forest Axe, which will require 5 Wood and 2 Granite.

How to upgrade the Pickaxe in LEGO Fortnite?

Crafting the Pickaxe might be one of the easiest tasks due to the quantity of ingredients required. However, you'll also need to upgrade your Pickaxe to ensure that it doesn't lose its relevance. As you start going deeper on your adventures, a common Pickaxe will be useless.

1) Upgrade the Pickaxe using the available resources

The Pickaxe can be upgraded from common to Uncommon, Rare, and Epic. You also have to ensure that the crafting bench rarity matches with the item rarity you're targeting. This is necessary to unlock recipes for the upgrades.

Once the upgraded recipe is available, you'll need the required resources in LEGO Fortnite.

To upgrade to Uncommon Pickaxe , you'll need Three Knotrood Rods and Three Bone.

, you'll need Three Knotrood Rods and Three Bone. To upgrade to Rare Pickaxe, you'll need Three Flexwood Rods and Three Sand Clawns.

you'll need Three Flexwood Rods and Three Sand Clawns. To upgrade to Epic Pickaxe, you'll need Eight Obisidian Slabs and Five Frostpine Rods.

There's the final option of an Essence Table that allows you to enchant your tools and weapons. When it comes to the Pickaxe, however, having an Epic Pickaxe is sufficient to make progress. The tool is extremely useful for all kinds of mining, and it will be crucial for players to build many items in LEGO Fortnite.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!