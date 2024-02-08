How to upgrade the Crafting Bench in LEGO Fortnite?

The Crafting Bench in LEGO Fortnite is a pivotal asset within your base. With its help, you can craft different types of weapons and gears. Notably, certain weapons and equipment boast varying rarities, necessitating a Crafting Bench of appropriate level to craft them effortlessly. Basically, rarities denote distinct tiers of potency for these items, underscoring the significance of aligning your Crafting Bench with their corresponding levels.

In essence, upgrading your Crafting Bench in LEGO Fortnite is important for accessing diverse weapon and gear rarities. Take, for instance, the Hunting Dagger, available in four tiers from Level 1 to 4.

To craft Hunting Daggers in LEGO Fortnite, it's imperative that your Crafting Bench matches the requisite tier. Achieving this entails procuring specific crafting materials, a process explained within this guide that aims to enhance your Crafting Bench in LEGO Fortnite.

What are the materials required to upgrade the Crafting Bench in LEGO Fortnite?

All four levels of Crafting Bench (Image via YouTube/GuidingLight and Perfect Score)

To upgrade your Crafting Bench within Epic Games' LEGO Fortnite, it's crucial to gather specific items. Once you've collected the requisite materials, you can proceed with the upgrade.

The Crafting Bench features four distinct levels: Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Epic. Each necessitates different materials, with its own specific quantities. Here's a breakdown of the materials required for each upgrade level:

Common: 3 Wood and 5 Granite

3 Wood and 5 Granite Uncommon: 8 Plank and 3 Shell

8 Plank and 3 Shell Rare: 12 Knotroot Rods, 15 Marble Slabs, 6 Sand Claws, and 3 Sand Roller Shells

12 Knotroot Rods, 15 Marble Slabs, 6 Sand Claws, and 3 Sand Roller Shells Epic: 15 Copper Bars, 25 Obsidian Slabs, and 1 Brute Scale

Once you've gathered all the necessary crafting materials, return to your base and interact with the Crafting Bench. Navigate to the Bench Upgrade section, where you'll find the option to upgrade. Follow the prompts to perform the required actions, and you'll be all set to upgrade your Crafting Bench within LEGO Fortnite.

Don't fret over gathering crafting materials; they're scattered randomly across various biomes, including caves and desert areas. While acquiring them can be time-consuming, upgrading your Crafting Bench will prove its worth.

Benefits of upgrading Crafting Bench in LEGO Fortnite

You can craft the Hunting Daggers on your Crafting Bench (Image via YouTube/ Perfect Score)

After upgrading your crafting bench, you'll gain access to craft the Hunting Daggers, a recent addition to LEGO Fortnite's latest version. These daggers come in four rarities: Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Epic.

To craft any of these Hunting daggers in LEGO Fortnite, collect the required crafting materials and then interact with the Workbench at your base. Once you've gathered the necessary items for a specific dagger, you can begin the crafting process.

Remember, crafting is only possible once you've acquired the corresponding materials. By upgrading your Crafting Bench, you'll unlock the ability to craft daggers of any rarity. With these weapons in hand, you'll be well-equipped to take down opponents in LEGO Fortnite.

