How to make Hunting Dagger in LEGO Fortnite

The Hunting Dagger in LEGO Fortnite is a powerful weapon for eliminating enemies and asserting dominance on the battlefield, but obtaining it is no simple feat as it demands crafting. With the introduction of the v28.20 update, players can now craft the Hunting Dagger in the LEGO Fortnite realm. Similar to other survival gear, this weapon necessitates specific materials and a crafting bench.

Moreover, this weapon comes in various rarities, each mandating a distinct quantity of crafting materials. Also, ensuring your crafting bench is sufficiently upgraded is imperative, as different rarities require corresponding bench levels for crafting eligibility.

This article presents all-in-one solutions, enabling you to fully enjoy the latest update featuring the Hunting Dagger in LEGO Fortnite.

What is the process of crafting the Hunting Dagger in LEGO Fortnite?

All four rarities of Hunting Daggers (Image via YouTube/Gamers Heroes)

There are four rarities of Hunting Daggers available in LEGO Fortnite:

Common Hunting Dagger Uncommon Hunting Dagger Rare Hunting Dagger Epic Hunting Dagger

To craft any of these daggers, first gather the requisite crafting materials. Once you've obtained the necessary items, proceed to your base and interact with the Workbench. Upon obtaining the required materials for a particular dagger, the crafting process will become accessible.

What are the materials required to craft the Hunting Dagger in LEGO Fortnite?

All four Hunting Daggers and their required crafting materials (Image via YouTube/Gamers Heroes)

Each of the four Hunting Daggers necessitated distinct quantities of materials. They are as follows:

1) Common Hunting Dagger

Required materials: 6 Granite and 4 Bone

2) Uncommon Hunting Dagger

Required materials: 6 Marble and 4 Cut Amber

3) Rare Hunting Dagger

Required materials: 6 Obsidian Slab and 4 Cut Ruby

4) Epic Hunting Dagger

Required materials: 6 Malachite Slab and 4 Cut Sapphire

Each subsequent Dagger is more potent than its predecessor. Note that you can only craft them upon obtaining their respective materials. For instance, acquiring 6 Granite and 4 Bone enables you to craft the Common Hunting Dagger.

For others, gather the materials to unlock the crafting recipe. Additionally, your crafting bench must attain the appropriate level to facilitate the crafting of the Hunting Daggers.

What are the Workbench levels required to craft the Hunting Dagger in LEGO Fortnite?

Upgrade your Workbench to craft the Hunting Daggers in LEGO Fortnite (Image via YouTube/Gamers Heroes)

Below are the necessary workbench levels needed to craft the Hunting Daggers:

Common Hunting Dagger: Crafting Bench Level 1 required.

Crafting Bench Level 1 required. Uncommon Hunting Dagger: Crafting Bench Level 2 required.

Crafting Bench Level 2 required. Rare Hunting Dagger: Crafting Bench Level 3 required.

Crafting Bench Level 3 required. Epic Hunting Dagger: Crafting Bench Level 4 required.

These levels are essential for crafting the Hunting Daggers. Therefore, in addition to acquiring the crafting materials, it's crucial to prioritize upgrading your Workbench. With the appropriate materials and an upgraded Workbench, crafting your desired Dagger becomes a straightforward task, preparing you adequately to eliminate your foes.

