The list of all LEGO Fortnite Weapons and Tools (January 2024) is vast and extensive. Despite this being the newest mode added to the game in December 2023, there are many things for players to do. They can build vast and complex Villages or take on mighty foes in combat. As such, Weapons and Tools will be required for the task.

There are several that can be used for a certain task or in unison to make the task easier. All LEGO Fortnite Weapons and Tools have several rarities as well. The higher the rarity, the better the Weapon and/or Tool. While it may take some time to unlock the best the game mode has to offer, it is worth the effort.

In total, there are 22 Weapons and Tools that players can obtain in LEGO Fortnite. They are divided into six categories: Swords, Crossbows, Axes, Pickaxes, Shovels, and Projectiles. Each has its own specific utility, but if the need arises, they can be used for alternative purposes in an emergency situation.

What are the most recent LEGO Fortnite Weapons and Tools? (January 2024)

As of the last update (v28.01), Epic Games has not added anything new to the game mode. Whatever was introduced at launch is still present and accounts for all LEGO Fortnite Weapons and Tools that players can either come across and/or craft in-game.

All LEGO Fortnite Weapons and Tools (January 2024)

As mentioned, there are 22 LEGO Fortnite Weapons and Tools that are currently in-game. They range from things like Swords to Projectiles and everything in between. That said, here is the complete list of all LEGO Fortnite Weapons and Tools that are currently in-game as of January 2024 and their crafting requirements:

Name Rarity Damage Durability Description Crafting Requirements Swords Shortsword Common 3 45 A basic sword, ideal for melee combat with enemies up-close. Get up close and personal. Common Crafting Bench 5 Wooden Rods Longsword Uncommon 5 125 A sturdy sword, ideal for melee combat with enemies up-close. Take on stronger enemies. Uncommon Crafting Bench 5 Knotroot Rods Longsword Rare 7 130 A strong sword, ideal for melee combat with enemies up-close. Slash and slice! Rare Crafting Bench 12 Copper Bars Longsword Epic 9 225 A powerful sword, ideal for melee combat with enemies up-close. Take down your greatest foes! Epic Crafting Bench 12 Iron Bars Crossbows Recurve Crossbow Common 5 30 A basic crossbow, ideal for dealing with ranged enemies from afar. Make your point from far away. Common Crafting Bench 5 Wooden Rods, 1 Cord Recurve Crossbow Uncommon 7 80 A sturdy crossbow, ideal for dealing with ranged enemies from afar. They'll never see it comin'. Uncommon Crafting Bench 8 Knotroot Rods, 1 Drawstring Recurve Crossbow Rare 10 A strong crossbow, ideal for dealing with ranged enemies from afar. Nock an arrow and knock off a few foes. Rare Crafting Bench 8 Flexwood Rods1 Drawstring Recurve Crossbow Epic 14 A powerful crossbow, ideal for dealing with ranged enemies from afar. Let those arrows fly! Epic Crafting Bench 8 Frostpine Rod, 1 Drawstring, 3 Iron Bar Axes Forest Axe Common 2 60 A basic stone axe. Perfect for harvesting trees or self-defense. Take some trees down a few notches. Common Crafting Bench 5 Wood, 2 Granite Forest Axe Uncommon 3 160 A sturdy axe made from bone. Strong enough for chopping down trees... or your enemies. Uncommon Crafting Bench 3 Bone, 3 Wooden Rod Forest Axe Rare 5 A strong axe crafted from amber. Make a few trees and even more enemies fall with one of these! Rare Crafting Bench 5 Cut Amber, 3 Knotroot Rod Forest Axe Epic 7 A powerful axe derived from copper. Chop, chop, chop! Epic Crafting Bench 3 Copper Bars, 3 Knotrood Rods Pickaxes Pickaxe Common 1 (3 towards Rocks) 45 A basic pickaxe made from bone. Can harvest stone objects, and is very effective against structures. Those rocks won't stand a chance. Common Crafting Bench 5 Wood Pickaxe Uncommon 2 (6 towards Rocks) 75 A sturdy pickaxe carved from bone. Can harvest stone objects, and is very effective against structures. Turn rocks into tiny pebbles. Uncommon Crafting Bench 3 Knotroot Rods, 3 Knotroot Rods3 Bone Pickaxe Rare 3 (9 towards Rocks) 205 A strong pickaxe crafted from flexwood. Can harvest stone objects, and is very effective against structures.If it's in your way, you can chop it out. Rare Crafting Bench 3 Flexwood Rods. 3 Sand Claws Pickaxe Epic 4 (12 towards Rocks) 220 A strong pickaxe crafted from obsidian. Can harvest stone objects, and is very effective against structures. Strike for heavy metals with this heavy pickaxe. Epic Crafting Bench 8 Obsidian Slabs, 5 Frostpine Rods Shovel Shovel Common 1 N/A A basic shovel, ideal for digging up soil. Serve up some soil. Common Crafting Bench 3 Wooden Rod, 1 Plank Shovel Uncommon 1 N/A A basic shovel, ideal for digging up soil. Take a dig or two. Uncommon Crafting Bench 3 Knotroot Rods, 1 Plank Shovel Rare 1 N/A A basic shovel, ideal for digging up soil. Dig up something new. Rare Crafting Bench 8 Copper Bars Shovel Epic 1 N/A A basic shovel, ideal for digging up soil. Dig deeper than ever before! Epic Crafting Bench 8 Iron Bars Projectiles Arrow (x8) Common N/A N/A Ammo used for crossbows. Load up and launch. 1 Wood, 1 Feather Dynamite Rare 16 N/A A powerful explosive. Lob this to make whatever's in your way go to pieces. 1 Blast Powder, 3 Knotwood Rod

All upcoming, leaked, and potential LEGO Fortnite Weapons and Tools

According to LEGO Fortnite leakers/data-miners, there are quite a few Weapons and Tools that Epic Games is currently working on. This includes a brand new rarity called Rift. Based on the information at hand, there will be a Rift Sword, Rift Hammer, and Rift Recurve Crossbow (Darkwood Crossbow) coming to the game soon.

Additionally, according to more Fortnite LEGO leaks, an Iron Axe, Titanium Shovel, and Titanium Pickaxe are also being developed. A LEGO version of the Grab-Itron from Chapter 2 Season 7 is also supposedly in development and will be added to the game soon.

When all of these are added to LEGO Fortnite, the total number of Weapons and Tools should be closer to 30. Of course, since the mode is still a work in progress, players can expect a lot more to be added in over the course of this year. Epic Games will likely provide an update soon.

