How to craft glider in LEGO Fortnite?

The glider is one of the most useful tools in LEGO Fortnite, and it can be a massive time saver once you manage to craft it. Exploration is a key part of this game mode, but there aren't too many ways to shorten the traveling time. This is where tools like the glider come in, allowing you to descend to lower heights from hills and mountains.

Like most elements in LEGO Fortnite, this tool is also craftable with the proper ingredients and recipe. That said, it can be a daunting task, especially if you're new to Fortnite. Thankfully, the steps of crafting this aerial tool are pretty simple as long as you find all the ingredients.

Crafting the glider in LEGO Fortnite is relatively simple

The process of crafting a glider has two important parts. The first one involves finding a proper workstation of the required rarity. This is to ensure that the recipe you're trying to craft is available at the first point. Secondly, acquire the correct resources in the required amounts.

You'll need a crafting bench of at least Rare quality to unlock the recipe.

You'll also be required to have a loom present at your base. Otherwise, the glider recipe will remain locked.

Here are the resources that you'll require: eight Flexwood Rods, six Silk Fabric, and four Wool Fabric.

To find Silk, your best bet will be the spiders in the Grassland Biomes.

Wool can be found in the sheep, which are widely available in several different areas.

Once you have all the resources, put them inside the loom.

Select your crafting bench.

Select the tools section.

Once the recipe of the glider has been unlocked, it can now be crafted from the bench.

That's all you need to create this amazing tool in LEGO Fortnite. Once crafting is over, the item will be automatically added to your in-game inventory. You can also shift it to the equipment slot. The glider gets automatically activated whenever you are in mid-air and have it equipped.

That said, you must ensure there's enough stamina to reach your destination. The glider uses a steady amount of stamina over time, and there's fall damage in Fortnite. Running out of stamina mid-air in LEGO Fortnite could result in enough damage for you to die. Hence, this is an area you must focus on.

