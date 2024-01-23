To make a Launch Pad in LEGO Fortnite, your initial step involves gathering essential components. LEGO Fortnite recently received an update enabling players to craft a Launch Pad and various other distinctive items. While the process of creating the Launch Pad isn't overly complex, success hinges on obtaining the required items.

Commence by reaching the Dry Valley area, where you'll encounter Cactuses. These Cactuses play a vital role in crafting the Launch Pad in LEGO Fortnite. The Cactuses are scattered throughout the region therefore you don’t need to worry about their availability. Additionally, refer to this article for information on acquiring the remaining necessary items.

Tips to make Launch Pad in LEGO Fortnite

How to make Launch Pad in LEGO Fortnite (Image via YouTube/ Perfect Score)

As mentioned previously, before delving into the process of constructing the LEGO Fortnite Launch Pad, it's essential to gather specific items. They include:

Flex Woods

4 Copper Bars

Silk Fabric

To obtain Flex Woods, travel to the Dry Valley area, where you'll encounter some cactuses. Commence chopping them to collect Flex Woods. Subsequently, obtain 4 Copper Bars by utilizing the Metal Smelter. Acquire Copper Ores and Bright Ores, then process them using the Metal Smelter to produce Copper Bars.

Utilize the Spinning Wheel to craft Silk Threads (Image via YouTube/ Perfect Score)

For Silk Fabric, engage with spiders, and sheep or interact with the NPCs in village areas. Upon interaction, the NPCs will give you a specific amount of Silks and Wools. Spiders and sheep can be found randomly in various Biomes. Engage in battles with them to obtain Silk. Afterward, utilize the Spinning Wheel to craft Silk Threads. Finally, employ a Loom to convert the Silk Threads into Silk Fabrics.

Once you have gathered all the essential components, you can construct the Launch Pad in LEGO Fortnite. Navigate to the Build Menu and proceed to the Toys section, where you will find the Launch Pad. Activate the necessary action button, and your Launch Pad will be prepared to propel you into the skies with exhilarating jumps.

Uses of Launch Pad in LEGO Fortnite

Use the Launch Pad to perform long jumps in LEGO Fortnite (Image via YouTube/ Gamers Heroes)

The Launch Pad serves various purposes, one particularly significant application being its ability to help avoid confrontations with enemies. In the midst of a battle, if you sense the possibility of losing or running out of life, employing the Launch Pad allows you to quickly escape by jumping away from your opponents.

Additionally, the Launch Pad proves advantageous for gaining elevated positions over adversaries or executing strategic flanks, thanks to its exceptional mobility. Another noteworthy advantage of the Launch Pad is its effectiveness in providing a means of escape from intense thunderstorms. In such scenarios, the glider redeploy feature of the Launch Pad becomes a valuable asset, facilitating a swift exit from adverse weather conditions.

