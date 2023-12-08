Minecraft vs LEGO Fortnite: How similar are the two games?

Fortnite recently released a LEGO game mode that is quite similar to what Minecraft offers. It is a survival-based offering that allows players to build a village, fight enemies, recruit villagers, explore a large map, and much more. As soon as gamers who have played Minecraft before enter the LEGO Fortnite world, they will immediately start seeing similarities between the two titles.

Here are some of the major similarities between the sandbox game and the new Fortnite mode.

A few similarities between LEGO Fortnite and Minecraft

The world

World generation and types in LEGO Fortnite is somewhat similar to Minecraft (Image via Fortnite)

The world is one of the most important aspects of survival-based open-world games. It should be massive enough and have adequate amount of content for players to keep running off into the horizon every time they log in.

One of the main similarities between the two games is that each and every world a player creates will be different since it is procedurally generated. LEGO Fortnite also has a seed system whenever players first create a new world. This is identical to Minecraft.

Furthermore, the new Fortnite mode also has survival and "sandbox" world types. The former is the traditional experience, where players need to progress and level up their village and utilities. Whereas, in the "sandbox" mode, they can obtain any in-game item instantly. This is close to what creative mode offers in the block game as well.

Once players enter a new world, they will find themselves in a regular plains biome. Similar to the sandbox game, LEGO Fortnite also has different biomes like mountains, deserts, lakes, plains, and more. There are also different types of trees and wood types, which is needed for crafting different items.

The mobs

Several mobs are the same in Minecraft and LEGO Fortnite (Image via Fortnite)

Mobs are another major feature in survival-based games that makes the world more lively. They can be passive or hostile in nature, and players can use all of them for different resources.

In-game entities like sheep, chickens, cows, wolves, spiders, and skeletons are present in both games, although wolves are completely hostile in LEGO Fortnite and cannot be tamed, unlike the sandbox game.

There are more intelligent, hostile creatures called Pirates in the Fortnite survival mode. Parallels can be drawn between them and Pillagers from the block game as well.

Food and hunger system

Players can cook different food items and even farm vegetables in both Minecraft and LEGO Fortnite (Image via Fortnite)

Both games also have a detailed and similar farming and food system. Players can kill farm animals like sheep and chickens to get their meat and cook it on the grill. Alternatively, they can also farm different vegetables and plants and consume them. Some food items can replenish levels on the hunger bar, while others can give special powers like sprinting for longer periods of time and even extra hearts.

Crafting and building

Some of crafting and building features are the same in both LEGO Fortnite and Minecraft (Image via Fortnite)

As soon as players enter a new world, the first and foremost step in both games is punching a tree. Furthermore, they need to make a crafting bench and create basic tools like a pickaxe, axe, and sword. Though the way of making structures is slightly different in both games, it is still similar since players need to have basic resources in order to build anything.

Overall, there are a lot of similarities between Minecraft and LEGO Fortnite. Yet they are unique in their own ways.