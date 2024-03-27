How to make Offroader in LEGO Fortnite

The Offroader in LEGO Fortnite promises an enjoyable driving experience across various biomes, boasting the capability to accommodate multiple passengers. With the recent Mechanical Mayhem update in LEGO Fortnite, players can construct unique vehicles like the Speeder, Hauler, and Offroader. However, it isn't a simple task. It requires all necessary materials, including Power Cells and a Power Center.

In this latest update, alongside the introduction of new vehicles, several new pieces of equipment have been added to the game. These include the Power Center, Driver's Seat, Turnable Wheels, and Power Cells, which are essential components for crafting the Offroader. To learn the process of constructing the Offroader in LEGO Fortnite, follow the instructions mentioned below.

What are the materials required to make the Offroader in LEGO Fortnite?

Cut Cactus to get the Flexwood (Image via YouTube/Gamers Heroes)

According to a blog post from LEGO Fortnite, to unlock the Crafting Recipe for the Offroader, you must obtain Flexwood first. This item can be acquired by cutting Cactus scattered across various Biomes. Head to the Desert biome, where you'll find numerous Cactus. Cut them to gather Flexwood, and you'll be ready to craft the Offroader.

Here's the list of materials needed to craft the Offroader in LEGO Fortnite:

09 Vehicle Base type

05 Vehicle Base type

07 Vehicle Base type

Large Vehicle Seat

Rear Enclosed Cabin

Windshield

2 Left Fenders

2 Right Fenders

2 Platform Bumper type 01

Medium Driver's Seat

Large Cabin Roof

Medium Front Brush Guards

Medium Rear Brush Guards

Suspension type 01

Suspension type 02

Medium Power Center

2 Angled Light Bars

2 Medium Powered Wheels

2 Medium Turnable Wheels

Where to find materials for crafting the Offroader in LEGO Fortnite?

You have to craft materials (Image via YouTube/ Perfect Score)

To obtain the materials for the Offroader in LEGO Fortnite, various activities are necessary, primarily involving crafting them with other resources. Below are the requirements for acquiring each material:

Vehicle Base type 09: Craft it with 7 Granite and 3 pieces of wood.

Craft it with 7 Granite and 3 pieces of wood. Vehicle Base type 05: You'll need 7 Granite and 1 piece of wood.

You'll need 7 Granite and 1 piece of wood. Vehicle Base type 07: Craft it using 4 pieces of Granite and 1 piece of wood.

Craft it using 4 pieces of Granite and 1 piece of wood. 3 Large Vehicle Seats: To obtain, you require 2 Planks.

To obtain, you require 2 Planks. Enclosed Cabin Rear: Utilize 6 pieces of wood to craft it.

Utilize 6 pieces of wood to craft it. Windshield: You'll need 4 Wood to craft it.

You'll need 4 Wood to craft it. 2 Left Fenders: Require 2 Flexwood each.

Require 2 Flexwood each. 2 Right Fenders: You'll need 2 Flexwood to craft each.

You'll need 2 Flexwood to craft each. 2 Platform Bumper type 01: Utilize 3 Granite and 1 Wood.

Utilize 3 Granite and 1 Wood. Medium Driver's Seat: You'll need 3 Planks, 2 Granite, and 2 Cords.

You'll need 3 Planks, 2 Granite, and 2 Cords. Large Cabin Roof: Utilize 8 Wood.

Utilize 8 Wood. Medium Front Brush: Requires 8 Wooden Rods and 4 Wood.

Requires 8 Wooden Rods and 4 Wood. Medium Rear Brush: You'll need 4 Wooden Rods.

You'll need 4 Wooden Rods. Suspension type 01: You need 2 pieces of Wood.

You need 2 pieces of Wood. Suspension type 02: You require 3 pieces of Wood.

You require 3 pieces of Wood. Medium Power Center: Utilize 5 Granite and 2 Cord.

Utilize 5 Granite and 2 Cord. Angled Light Bars: Craft each with 1 Torch and 1 Glass.

Craft each with 1 Torch and 1 Glass. Medium Powered Wheels: Utilize 1 Flexwood Rod and 2 Flexwood each.

Utilize 1 Flexwood Rod and 2 Flexwood each. Medium Turnable Wheels: Utilize 1 Flexwood Rod, 2 Flexwood, and 2 Cord each.

Steps to build an Offroader in LEGO Fortnite

Complete all 5 stages to build an Offroader in LEGO Fortnite (Image via YouTube/ Perfect Score)

Once all necessary materials are gathered, access the Build Menu and locate the recipe for the Offroader by scrolling down. The construction process comprises five stages outlined as follows:

Stage 1: Select the Offroader from the Build Menu, place it on the ground, and opt for Vehicle Base type 09.

Stage 2: Select Vehicle Base types 05 and 07, along with three Large Vehicle Seats.

Stage 3: Choose Enclosed Cabin Rear, Left Fender, Right Fender, Windshield, Platform Bumper type 01, and a Medium Driver's Seat.

Stage 4: Select a Large Cabin Roof, Left Fender, Right Fender, Platform Bumper type 01, Medium Front Brush, and Suspension types 02 and 01.

Stage 5: Select 2 Angled Light Bars, a Medium Power Center, Medium Rear Brush, 2 Medium Powered Wheels, and 2 Medium Turnable Wheels.

Upon completing all five stages of construction, your Offroader will be ready for use in LEGO Fortnite. Each stage presents a menu displaying the required materials, allowing you to easily progress through the construction process by selecting the specific items.

