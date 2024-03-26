How to make a Wrench in LEGO Fortnite

The Wrench in LEGO Fortnite holds significant importance in various construction tasks such as vehicle and monorail building, as well as assembling planes, rockets, and other structures. Its introduction in the latest LEGO Fortnite v29.10: Mechanical Mayhem update fulfills a longstanding need for a versatile construction tool. The Wrench is valuable for assigning Switches and Thrusters to specific channels, allowing for precise control over multiple Thrusters with distinct Switches rather than relying on one Switch for all functions.

That said, obtaining this essential tool isn't a matter of chance or dependent on a specific biome. Instead, players must craft it themselves using the crafting materials. This article provides detailed instructions on successfully crafting a Wrench in LEGO Fortnite.

How to craft a Wrench in LEGO Fortnite

With the help of a Wooden Rod, you can craft a Wrench in LEGO Fortnite (Image via EPIC Games)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

To create a Wrench in LEGO Fortnite, you require just two materials: a Wooden Rod and a Cord. Once you obtain the Wooden Rod and Cord, the crafting recipe for the Wrench will unlock. Proceed to your base and interact with the Crafting Bench in LEGO Fortnite. Navigate to the crafting recipe section, where you'll discover the available recipe for the Wrench. Simply press the required action button, and you'll successfully obtain the Wrench.

That said, there’s a catch. Wooden Rods and Cords are materials that aren't easily accessible across various biomes. In short, they aren't items you can easily come across through random chance or by looting. You must craft the Wooden Rod, and only then can you obtain it.

How to get Wooden Rods and Cords in LEGO Fortnite

With the help of Lumber Mlll, you can craft Wooden Rods in LEGO Fortnite (Image via YouTube/ WoW Quests)

Here are the necessary materials needed to craft Wooden Rods in LEGO Fortnite:

Wood

Lumber Mill

Cord

Wood can be obtained by cutting down trees, which are found randomly throughout the game. To acquire the Lumber Mill, you'll need eight pieces of wood and 15 pieces of granite. Once you have these materials, go to your base and interact with the Crafting Bench to unlock the recipe for the Lumber Mill.

You will find the recipe for crafting the Wooden Rod (Image via YouTube/ Gaming Tips & Tricks)

After obtaining the Lumber Mill, gather a piece of wood and return to your base. Interact with the Lumber Mill to find the recipe for crafting the Wooden Rod. Select the recipe, hold down the required action button, and you'll successfully craft the Wooden Rod.

To obtain Cords, you'll need both Vines and a Spinning Wheel. Vines are obtained by cutting Bushes, while the Spinning Wheel requires 5 wood, 5 Wooden Rods, 5 Wolf Claws, and 8 Planks. Once you have gathered these materials, return to your base and construct the Spinning Wheel. Then, interact with it to unlock the recipe for making Cords.

Now equipped with the Wooden Rod and Cord, you can easily create your own Wrench to achieve your vehicle-building objectives in the game.

Check out other articles:

LEGO Fortnite v29.10 update || How to make Food Processor in LEGO Fortnite

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!