LEGO Fortnite v29.10 update early patch notes: Wheel, Steering Wheel, Vehicles, and more

The LEGO Fortnite v29.10 update early patch notes have confirmed that vehicles will be coming. This is the next major phase for this open-world mode and marks the beginning of a new era in-game, and with good reason. Players will now be able to drive across the world while maintaining full control of their vehicles.

This addition will make transporting resources from one place to another easier and let players establish advance/forward bases with ease. Additionally, being able to drive around an open world across several biomes will be its own reward as well for many players.

Here's a list of all expected content changes for LEGO Fortnite update v29.10.

LEGO Fortnite v29.10 update early patch notes for Chapter 5 Season 2

Wheels

LEGO Fortnite v29.10 update early patch notes have confirmed that wheels will be added to the game mode. While wheels have been in-game since December 2023, these newer ones will be different. As seen in the promotional image, they will feature an axle. In theory, this would allow for a four-wheel drive effect in-game.

Players will be able to use this to their advantage and drive over different terrain types with ease. There will likely be different types of wheels that could also provide bonuses on certain terrains, like better tractions, superior grip, and faster rotation.

Steering Wheel

Based on the LEGO Fortnite v29.10 update early patch notes, one of the major improvements that will be coming is steering wheels. Rather than using levers and a combination of boosters to steer vehicles, you will soon be able to do so more easily with steering wheels. On that note, it is left to be seen if you can place two steering wheels on a single vehicle for laughs. It would make driving with a friend rather interesting.

Vehicle Types

Vehicles in LEGO Fortnite will add to the mobility (Image via Epic Games)

Thanks to LEGO Fortnite v29.10 update early patch notes, it is known that different vehicles will be added to the game mode. You will be able to build a variety of them, as seen in the promotional image. This would include things like light vehicles used to explore new areas of the map and heavier vehicles to haul cargo and carry teammates; there could be armored vehicles as well.

These could be used in combat to take on wildlife and enemies alike in the open world. LEGO Weapons could also be fitted to them and manned by teammates. It would be quite the sight to witness an armored LEGO vehicle being used to take on enemies. It would make combat much easier against certain foes.

Crafting Recipes

With LEGO Fortnite v29.10 update early patch notes showing such promise, new crafting recipes will undoubtedly be introduced. These will include crafting recipes for wheels, steering wheels, and perhaps lights. Since Brightcore (resource) can be used to gain illumination, this would make a lot of sense. In fact, entire vehicles could introduced via crafting recipes.

Other things could also be added as recipes, such as mounted weapons and cargo space, but it's all speculation for the moment. Nevertheless, given the sheer scope and size of things, these could very well be introduced to the game in the near future (perhaps even with the LEGO Fortnite update v29.10).

