How to obtain Brightcore in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained

Brightcore is a highly nifty resource in LEGO Fortnite. As the name suggests, its properties allow it to illuminate its surroundings. As such, it is used in crafting items that give off light. Although it's not a high-end resource, it never hurts having a stockpile kept around. Whenever you need to build some lights, you can do so without an issue.

Collecting or obtaining Brightcore will be easier said than done because they are only found in lava caves. These regions are dangerous, and venturing into them will not be an easy task. Nevertheless, here is how Brightcore can be obtained in LEGO Fortnite.

How to obtain Brightcore in LEGO Fortnite

1) Look for a desert biome and find a cave

Explore to find a cave in the desert biome (Image via Epic Game/LEGO Fortnite)

The first step toward finding Brightcore will be to look for a desert biome. In most instances, one should appear near you. However, if there is no desert biome near your location, you may need to explore until you find one.

Once the biome has been located, look for a cave. Enter it once to check if it has lava, and once this has been confirmed, make a forward base of sorts. This setup would allow you to store items needed for the biome and make the journey between your village and cave easier.

2) Prepare to enter the lava cave

Don't rush into the lava cave without preparing (Image via Epic Game/LEGO Fortnite)

Prior to venturing into the lava cave, a few items are worth getting. You will need a Rare Pickaxe to mine Brightcore and Snowberry Shakes to gain heat resistance. The former can be crafted at a Crafting Bench, and the latter using Snowberries and Milk.

They can be obtained from the cold biome and a cow, respectively, giving you 10 minutes of heat resistance. This will make traversing the lava cave much easier.

3) Mine Brightcore

Be careful while collecting the Brightcore (Image via YouTube/Perfect Score)

Once inside the lava cave, look for small rock formations that appear next to lava pools. These will be Brightcore. Now, mining them could get tricky depending on their placement.

Take care not to fall into the lava, or you will get burned. If the placement of Brightcore is too risky, look for other spots. Aside from Brightcore, you could also mine Obsidian to craft Obsidian Slabs.

Finally, while inside the lava cave, be careful of skeletons and other creatures. Lava-Rollers will explode if you get too close. Use them to take out the skeletons if possible. They drop Blast Cores after being defeated; this is a rather nifty resource to have as well.

