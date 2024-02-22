How to make Spyglass in LEGO Fortnite

A lot of new gear has been added in the v28.30 update, with the Spyglass in LEGO Fortnite being one of the more important additions. Once you access the latest version of this adventure survival title, you will enjoy the newly added items, greatly altering how you play LEGO Fortnite.

The major focus of the v28.30 LEGO Fortnite update is fishing, but it also added new crafting materials—sand and glass. You can craft important gear like Compass, Advanced Compass, and Spyglass using these new materials.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know to craft a Spyglass in LEGO Fortnite, including how to unlock and craft it.

How to craft Spyglass in LEGO Fortnite

Spyglass recipe (Image via Epic Games)

If you're out on your adventures and want to look at things at a great distance from you, the Spyglass will be your best friend. The Spyglass looks and works like a telescope that lets you look at things far away.

Unlock the recipe of the Spyglass using the Crafting Bench. This holds true for all of the other gear being introduced through the Gone Fishin’ update. Make Spyglass in LEGO Fortnite using the following steps:

Make Glass using two Sand and one Brightcore at the Metal Smelter. Find Sand using a shovel from the sandy areas. Glass will seemingly be an important resource, so make sure to get a good quantity of this resource while collecting it.

Once you have four Glass and one Knotroot Rod, craft Spyglass in LEGO Fortnite using the Crafting Bench.

How to make the Crafting Bench in LEGO Fortnite

Crafting Bench (Image via Epic Games)

This is one of the most important things you will need to build in the game. Make the Crafting Bench using three Wood and five Granite. Wood can be obtained from trees or found lying on the ground as you wander around the map.

Making the Crafting Bench will help you get access to important gear in the game. You can craft all the new gear using this bench, including the Fishing Rod, Spyglass, Compass, and Advanced Compass.

Since the update just dropped, consider reading the latest patch notes. Also, read our article that teaches you to craft the new Fishing Rod in Fortnite. This is one of the more important gears in the game, if not the most important, as far as the new update is concerned.

