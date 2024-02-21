Fortnite 28.30 update early patch notes: Lady Gaga, LEGO Fortnite fishing, Chapter 5 Season 2 build-up, and more

With the last and final update due to go live on February 22, 2024, there are quite a few Fortnite 28.30 update early patch notes to peruse. While they are based on leaks, data-mined information, and/or speculation, they follow a pattern that Epic Games has been using for a while.

As such, a lot of content could likely be added alongside cosmetics and other in-game items. That said, here is the list of all expected content changes coming to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, update v28.30.

Fortnite 28.30 update early patch notes for Chapter 5 Season 1

LEGO Fortnite fishing, Fortnite Rocket Racing cosmetics + maps, Fortnite Festival Season 2 (Lady Gaga) launch

Based on the wording mentioned by Epic Games, one of the highlights of the Fortnite 28.30 update early patch notes for Chapter 5 Season 1 is fishing. Given that it is an open-world experience, this would make a lot of sense and add content.

New recipes, items, consumables, and perhaps new crafting stations could be added to the game. Players may even be able to set up fisheries much like they do with gardens. This would allow them to have a near-limitless supply of fish in time to come.

Moving on to Rocket Racing, as per Fortnite 28.30 update early patch notes for Chapter 5 Season 1, new cosmetics are being added. However, it is unclear if these will be original or part of a collaboration.

Given that the Batmobile, DeLorean, and Ecto-1 from Rocket League are scheduled to arrive in Fortnite, there is a lot the community is expecting to see. New maps are also in development, according to leaks, alongside a Death Race mode that leaked a while ago.

Last but certainly not least, thanks to the official Fortnite 28.30 update early patch notes for Chapter 5 Season 1, Lady Gaga's collaboration has been confirmed.

Fortnite Festival Season 2 will go live on February 22, 2024. Lady Gaga will be introduced to the Metaverse alongside Festival Jam Tracks, cosmetics, and a small mini-event in all probability. This collaboration has been four years in the making, and the community cannot wait for it to go live.

Potential Unvaults - Rift-To-Go, Bush Bombs, and Kinetic Blade

According to Fortnite 28.30 update early patch notes, there is a small chance that certain items/weapons would be unvaulted. Although it is not yet confirmed, they are in the game files, and as such, Epic Games could activate them with the flick of a few commands.

The items/weapons that could be unvaulted include Rift-To-Go, Bush Bomb, and Kinetic Blade. They are all mobility items to an extent, especially the Rift-To-Go and Kinetic Blade.

That said, with the TMNT (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) Mythics in-game and active, the Kinetic Blade may not be unvaulted. It would overcrowd the loot pool. On the flip side, given that the TMNT collaboration features similar weapons like the Kinetic Blade, unvaulting it would make a lot of sense.

Additional Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cosmetics

Thanks to the Fortnite 28.30 update early patch notes and the API (Application Programming Interface) related to TMNT, there is speculation that more cosmetics might be added to the Item Shop. There are five sections dedicated to the TMNT collaboration, but only four are in use.

Based on this finding, leakers/data miners are of the assumption that Epic Games is planning to release more cosmetics to the Item Shop. This could happen once the downtime for Fortnite update v28.30 ends and servers are up.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 build-up

It's a seasonal trend for Epic Games to hint or tease content to help build up the next phase of the storyline - Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. However, as of now, the developer has kept things under wraps. Aside from the Lady Gaga collaboration that will carry over to the next season, there's nothing else to speak of.

The only sources of information are things based on leaks or have been data miners. That said, here is a compilation of everything that we know so far about Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. Although none of it is set in stone, it provides a decent idea of what players could expect to see.

Bug Fixes for Fortnite 28.30 update early patch notes

General:

Players are unable to bind the touchpad on PlayStation controllers

Locker:

Byte's face may warp strangely

Battle Royale:

Players sometimes crash when opening their map

LEGO Fortnite:

Players can get stuck in the terrain and build parts when loading into their World

Rocket Racing:

Boosts do not appear previewable in the Locker on mobile devices

Note: The Bug Fixes have officially been listed by Epic Games on Trello.

