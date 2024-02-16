Rumor: More Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle cosmetics may be coming to Fortnite Item Shop

According to a working theory by veteran Fortnite leaker/data-miner ShiinaBR, it looks like Epic Games is not done with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles yet. Although the collaboration is in full swing with challenges/quests, Battle Pass with rewards, and cosmetics in the Item Shop, there's still more to it.

Brough to attention by X user Justin_Neagle, there are currently five Item Shop sections for the collaboration, as per the API (Application Programming Interface). However, only four of them are in use. This suggests that Epic Games has kept the fifth one in reserve for the time being. However, without any other cosmetics in sight, things do not add up.

For this reason, it's being speculated and theorized by Fortnite leaker/data-miner ShiinaBR that Epic Games could introduce more TMNT cosmetics soon. Given that the Fortnite update (v28.30) is just around the corner and there are encrypted files, the community is hyped about the possibilities. Read on to find out more on the matter at hand.

Fortnite may add more Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cosmetics during update v28.30

As mentioned, with four of the five sections being used, there is room for one more. As such, Epic Games could introduce a wide array of cosmetics to that section. The community is hopeful for more Skins/Outfits to be added to the Item Shop.

Characters such as Casey Jones, Bebop and Rocksteady, Krang, and others will make this collaboration even more memorable. If not Skins, other cosmetics could be added. However, without any leaks to go, everyone is in the dark for the time being.

On the flipside, Epic Games could have also kept one section free to add the free cosmetics from the Battle Pass to the Item Shop. This would be done once the TMNT collaboration ends.

However, taking into account that the developers usually add these sorts of cosmetics to the Item Shop after a season or two, this is unlikely going to be the case. A good example of this is the Yuji Itadori Outfit that was only recently added to the Item Shop after being featured in-game during Chapter 4 Season 4. However, players will not have to wait long to find out the truth.

When is the next Fortnite update (v28.30)?

According to Fortnite leakers/data-miners, the next (and final) update (v28.30) for Chapter 5 Season 1 will be on February 22, 2024. This coincides with the ending of Fortnite Festival Season 1 and as such, Epic Games will want to start Festival Season 2 as soon as possible.

Please note that this is based on the official ending date for Festival Season 1, but things could change at Epic Games' discretion. They could bring the update forward to February 20, 2024 given that Tuesdays are usually the days new updates are released. That said, concrete information might be made available over the coming weekend.

